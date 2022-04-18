It wasn’t quite Easter, but Easter magic was happening in Norwood Young America and Mayer on Saturday, April 9. They had egg hunts, face painting, sack racing, a bouncy house, arts and crafts, gift bags, and of course, lambs and llamas for the attendees to pet. Perhaps the most magical aspect of all was the sun shining and the warm spring weather. It was everything you would want as you get ramped up for the holiday.
And speaking of sunshine, Sunshine Inspiration, a gift shop in Norwood Young America, hosted one of the egg hunts. It was their second year of doing one. The store’s owner, Robin Bowar, said, “Last year was our first year. Kids all had a blast, even in the rain!” For their first time around, it rained most of the day, but they just went with it and had fun. Now they plan to have an egg hunt every year.
Which brings us to this year. Last year’s event was just an egg hunt, but this year’s offered face painting and sack racing as well. And last but not least, Sunshine Inspiration had two baby lambs the kids could pet and feed.
The event was free to attend. Bowar said she just wants to see smiles. That’s her goal. She’ll be at it again in November when the Grinch will make a special appearance at her shop.
Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer hosted another of the afternoon’s Easter events. Every year, the they do the Easter Faire, which has been going on longer than Senior Pastor Adam Gless has even been there, and he has been at the Church for fifteen years.
The Easter Faire used to be an indoor event, but this year the Outreach Team said, nope, we’re moving it outdoors. The move outdoors prompted the addition of some new activities: a bouncy house and two very festively dressed llamas.
Gless said, “The egg hunt is always humorous to watch. Some will go about it very methodically and patiently, whereas others go about it with great speed. My kids know that there is a ‘Dad tax’ that will be charged upon arriving home with regard to their candy. Any Reese’s or Skittles must be given to Dad, since those are his favorites.”
Candy, llamas, and bouncy house are all fun and good, but Gless also wishes to remind us of the holiday’s religious importance. He said, “When it comes to the hope we have as Christians, there is nothing more important than knowing that Jesus bore the cross of Calvary for us, forgiving our sins, and His tomb is now empty as He has been raised from death. As we share with each other in worship in the Easter season: He is risen indeed! Alleluia!”
Egg hunts, sunshine, Sunshine Inspiration, and good old-fashioned inspiration... Alleluia, indeed.
