The beach at Baylor Regional Park has been closed for the remainder of the season due to water quality concerns, according to Carver County.

The Carver County Parks department has announced that the beach at Baylor Regional Park will be closed for the remainder of the season.

“The beach at Baylor Regional Park will be closed for the remainder of the season due to water quality concerns,” the county said in a press release. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

  
