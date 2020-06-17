Laketown Elementary School will have its third principal in only its first few years of operation. Keith Baune was selected for the position recently, replacing Eduardo Navidad who left for another opportunity after just a year.
The new principal at Laketown is anything but “new” to School District 110. Baune has spent the past several years in various roles in the district. Most recently he was the assistant principal at Waconia Middle School and, before that, a teacher instructional coach in the district.
The district elected to use an internal search for a replacement due to the number of qualified candidates already working in the district, according to Pat Devine, superintendent of Waconia Public Schools.
“As the assistant principal at Waconia Middle School the past three years, I have had the privilege to work with WMS students, families, and staff to develop positive learning experiences throughout their time in middle school,” Baune said. “Although it is difficult to leave WMS, I am extremely excited to continue serving the ISD110 community as the principal at Laketown Elementary. I look forward to partnering with the entire Laketown family in developing opportunities for all students to explore their passion and create their success.”
Baune earned his B.S. in elementary education with a specialty in math from Southwest Minnesota State University. His master’s in educational leadership was obtained from Concordia University and he earned his specialist degree in educational leadership for administrative licensure and grade K-12 principal licensure at Minnesota State University Mankato.
He is married to wife Aleela and the couple have two children: Adella, who will be a third grader at Laketown and son Eli, almost four years old.
I am a parent of a Laketown learner and have had the opportunity to be at Laketown on multiple occasions,” Baune said. “Entering the building each time, I can feel the excitement of students and staff as they’re learning. Becoming principal, I look forward to joining an exceptional learning community and will work to develop trusting relationships with all members of the Laketown family. These relationships will be the foundation for carrying out our mission as a community of learners where every child matters and every moment counts.”
“After vetting candidates to determine their strengths and qualities, Keith was chosen for his proven leadership and I know he is ready for this important position in the district,” Devine said. “He will serve the Laketown family very well.”
The search for Baune’s replacement at the middle school is underway and a decision is expected in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.