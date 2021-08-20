Want to see a cowboy get launched off a bucking bronco or a baseball knocked out of the ballpark? Then you’re in the right place.
This weekend Waconia hosts the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo and the start of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
The annual Waconia Rodeo typically follows the Carver County Fair at the fairgrounds, and it’s back Aug. 20-21 after cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Events include saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping and steer wrestling. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with pony rides offered from 6-6:45 each evening. The main event starts at 7 p.m. There will also be many food vendors including the Waconia Lions.
The state baseball tournament runs three weekends through Labor Day, bringing together the top town ball teams in the state, including Waconia’s own unbeaten Lakers. Also, other area teams the Watertown Red Devils, Young America Cardinals and the Carver Black Sox from Region 7C.
Chaska and Hamburg are the other host communities for the Class B and C tournaments, or what’s billed as WCH2021.
Each weekend is special, say tournament organizers.
This first weekend Aug. 20-22 honors veterans, with special pre-game flag bearing programs.
The following weekend Aug. 27-29 is an opportunity to highlight and help area food shelves with donations of food.
The final weekend is all about youth – the future of baseball, note tournament organizers. Young people are encouraged to wear their baseball jerseys that weekend and there will be a parade of baseball legends around the field.
Check out the bracket pairings for the Class C tournament in this week's newspaper. The Class B bracket can be found on the tournament website WCH2021.com.
Prepare for three weekends of exciting baseball, say tournament organizers. Tickets for Friday night games are $5, Tickets are $10 for full slate of Saturday and Sunday games. Youth under 18 can get in for just a buck.
