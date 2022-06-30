After 47 years, Citizens Alliance Bank branch manager Scott Cassidy is retiring.
“Banking is one of many businesses where quality customer service is key. In my 47 years, I have developed many friendships, helped many people get their first loan or first checking account, and later helped these same customers’ sons and daughters get their start,” says Cassidy. “There are times when difficult decisions have to be made and are not always the decision the customer wants to hear. I have always tried to do my best to meet the needs of the customer, yet follow bank polices, and have always tried to provide the best customer service I can.”
Cassidy got his start in 1975 with Bremer Bank of Watertown. He began as a teller and bookkeeper before expanding to the loan department and working his way up to branch manager.
In 2005, Cassidy, along with Ken Grotho, got hired to open a new, Watertown-based branch of Security State Bank, which was based out of Howard Lake. Cassidy says the move offered him the opportunity to focus more on smaller, community-focused banking as opposed to the more corporate style of Bremer.
Security State Bank, six years later, would later become Citizens Alliance Bank, and Cassidy coming onboard proved to be a good fit for them as well. They wanted to expand their market, which they did. Cassidy, again, along with Grotho, was willing to wear the many hats necessary to make it happen. According to Cassidy, when the Watertown branch of Security/Citizens opened, he and Grotho chipped in on everything. They worked as tellers. They made loans: consumer loans, business loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, you name it. They opened open all types of deposit accounts: checking, savings, health savings, IRAs, and consumer and business certificates of deposits. They assisted customers with setting up online and mobile banking. They issued debit cards. And then, of course, they were basically the help line for all of these products, the trouble-shooters.
Over the years, Cassidy has seen the ups and downs of banking.
He says, “interest rates have gone from one extreme to another. In 1975, regular savings accounts were earning 5%. Today the same account earns .01%. In the mid 80s, certificate of deposits were earning up to 15% interest, which resulted in home mortgage interest rates as high as 18%. Today, a 5 year certificate of deposit earns 1% with home mortgage rates being 4 to 5%.”
The farm crisis of the 80s caused turmoil on all fronts. Cassidy says commodity prices, land values, and debt levels were all high. “Then the bottom dropped out, which put some farmers out of business and many banks in workout situations.”
Years later, “on Friday, November 23, 1990, the day after Thanksgiving, I experienced what no bank employee wants to experience,” says Cassidy. “The Bremer Bank in Watertown was robbed. The lone robber escaped but was quickly caught by authorities at the intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 7.”
Lots of people’s professions were affected by 911. Cassidy’s no different. The terrorist attacks led to the passing of The Patriot Act, which put new regulations on banks, changing the way banks open new account and loans.
Since then, lots of positive – well, positive for most people – changes have occurred in banking technology. Cassidy said at the beginning of his career, no one – customers, bankers, or anyone – used computers for their finances. Now, you can’t get by without computerized assistance of some kind. Cassidy saw the advent of the ATM, which led to the debit cards people use in stores. As we know, these debit cards have basically replaced cash transactions. We have online and digital banking; customers can access their accounts and make transactions twenty-fours a day. This technology then resulted in PayPal and Venmo.
The pandemic further solidified these technological evolutions and ushered in the age of e-signing.
In banking, that span is basically the equivalent of cars going from a Model T to a Tesla.
Citizens Alliance Bank will miss, him, but my, the stories those ledgers can tell. Happy retirement, Scott.
