Monday, May 2, was more than just another American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit #343 meeting. It was a planning and work session for several upcoming events: Selecting a Central High School senior girl for the $300 Outstanding Citizen Award from the Class of 2022, the upcoming Rada Cutlery fundraiser, 6th grader’s poppy poster contest, prepare for the Poppy distribution in the NYA area, the Unit 343 Election of Officers, plan the Flag Day Party at Peace Villa and Memorial Day duties.
Traditionally May is known to many for Memorial Day activities: picnics, BBQ’s, fishing … the unofficial start of summer events, but to Veteran’s and their family members, it is a way to honor those veterans that gave their all for this great country.
In honor of our veterans, the ALA Edward Born members, after concluding their meeting, decided to have an old-time “Show & Tell”. The following are some memories shared.
One brought Grandma’s blue star banners, a small memento cloth that French women handed soldiers as they marched forward. Also read an article from a 1945 issue of “Warweek” explaining a liberation of the Gestapo Prison of Cologne by the arriving Americans.
Another showed pictures and memorabilia collected during trips to European cemeteries where USA veterans are buried. Told of how well these cemeteries are maintained and how easy it is to find the location and gather info on American veterans buried there. After one of her trips, she prepared a display board of info about Edward Born, the NYA veteran that Post/Unit 343 is named after. She suggested that members visit the NYA Willkommen Heritage & Preservation Society to see this exhibit.
One mentioned and showed jewelry made from items in her husband’s military sewing kit from buttons and metals.
One’s father was in the WWII Navy and died at age 29. She also had 2 brothers in the military – one in the Army and another in the Naval Air Corp that flew w/pilot eye level w/soldiers.
One member said that her dad wouldn’t talk about his days in the service but he valued his membership in the American Legion and VFW so much so that he was buried in his VFW uniform.
Another member’s father now 90-years-old and a great-uncle, said it is hard to get them to talk about their service days but they are trying to get them to share some of their memories.
The husband of one member that served in Vietnam said that he doesn’t want to remember those days, but he has lasting nightmares and health issues because of it.
The brother of one member was wounded twice, treated and returned to fight again before being wounded a third time so badly that he was sent to a hospital in Germany before being given an honorable medical discharge and sent home, only to be greeted at the airport by protesters that spit on him and shouted “Baby Killer”. He still has shrapnel in his body, doesn’t go to any fireworks celebrations, suffers from flashbacks/nightmares and visits VAMC regularly. A few years ago, a student at the local high school ask him to speak to his civic class about his days in the service during Vietnam. Days after giving his presentation he experienced such trauma while at work that his co-workers call 911 for help in getting him to the VAMC. The next year when the teacher called him to speak to his civic class again because he did such a good job the previous year, he declined because he couldn’t go through that again.
An Army veteran (member’s husband) couldn’t talk about his actions during his service days for many years because what he did was highly “Classified”. After returning to civilian life, when he wanted to join the local VFW, he was denied membership because they said Vietnam was not a war. The American Legion welcomed him and his service to this great country even though the Vietnam conflict was not recognized as “war”. That’s why even today he is only a member of the American Legion and said that he will never join the VFW even after his records were declassified and the VFW organization asked him to join. Since his discharge in 1970, he has only met one other veteran that even knew or heard about the exclusive group of guys that carried the small nuclear weapons in their backpacks and had to be ready at all times, officially stationed in Germany but traveled to many “Classified” areas at a moment’s notice. He only talked about the fun things he was able to do, the service centers and the other places he visited during his free time.
This Memorial Day, it is a great honor and a responsibility to recognize people who died while serving in the Armed Forces. If the news events each day in Ukraine doesn’t make you thankful for all that we have here in the USA, I truly feel sorry for you. The Ukrainian’s are fighting for what we take for granted every day.
Iope to see the Memorial Day programs filled with honorable citizens that appreciate what our deceased veterans gave their lives for. And when you see our volunteers distributing the small red poppy in your area this month, say thank you with a big smile and a donation that will go to helping veterans.
The local American Legion and VFW posts will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on May 30 in the Central High School gym. Retired Col. Chaplain Howie Krienke will be the speaker, and the event will be followed by a picnic at Legion Park in NYA.
Join us on Memorial Day in remembering some great Americans!
Janet Stolz is treasurer for American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit #343 in Norwood Young America.
