Some people wait until the last minute to do their Christmas shopping and wrapping.
Not Waconia Cares Project organizers.
Some 25 volunteers were packing boxes of gifts Wednesday, Nov. 17, for deployed military personnel. The Waconia American Legion Auxiliary and Legion Post 150 are sponsoring the military mailing project for a second year.
Planning began in June, and the group has been enlisting donations and checking Christmas lists since August.
Despite battling the COVID-19 epidemic, organizers note they had a very successful project in 2020 shipping 150 boxes. The goal this year was to double that and ship 300 boxes. Each box is packed with approximately $50 worth of goods (such as beef jerky, candy, cookies, protein bars, etc.).
“This is one small gesture to thank our military personnel for the sacrifices they and their families make and let them know we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during the holiday season,” said organizer Steph Hodge.
While technology advances have been made to just about everything, not military mailing it seems. Hodge notes that volunteers had to label packages in quadruplicate, and acknowledged Shipthrifty for help with shipping labels and Pioneer Storage for trailer use.
The Waconia Lions Club again paid for shipping the packages. The Lions also will pay for other gifts shipped to military personnel this holiday season. Bring packages to the Waconia post office between 8:30 – 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, for a final mailing before the holidays.
Among the gift donors were: Waconia American Legion and Auxiliary, Chuck & Teresa Schmidt, Egg-Cetera Café, Bruce & Sharon Tollefson, Meuwissen & Weed PLLC, Waconia Lions, Luther Holding Co., Mariah Ford, Systemhouse, Inc, Mystic Lake, Minnesota Valley Electric Company, Cologne Fire Department, VFW Auxiliary, Larkin Electric, Waconia Ford, Russ & Wendy Leistiko, community members of Post 150, Modern Design, Howard & Joan Janke, Cologne Lions Club, Rebound Ortho & Prosthetics, Erin Janke, Farmers Insurance, Statewide Gas Services, Mayer Lumber, Lakeview Clinic, Mayer Fire Department Relief Association, Carver County Fair, Nancy Schmakel, Freshwater Community Church, Transport Security, Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Waconia Fire Department Relief Association, JEH Real Estate Services, Target, Scheels, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, Scott Wakefield, Bonnie & Jim Luedloff.
