A downtown building site that was a furniture store for many years and largely idle for many more will now be dealing in auto repairs.
Waconia 1 Collision & Auto will set up in the buildings at 500 and 524 Elm Street in the coming months following the necessary approvals by the Waconia City Council last Monday, Nov. 18. At its last meeting, the city council granted a variance, conditional use and rezoning, and approved a site plan to enable the work to proceed.
Owner Chad Bijou has plans to renovate and remodel the existing 8,920 square-foot building into a collision and auto shop.
Rezoning from single-family residential to B-1, Highway Business District, was required to enable the auto service use to proceed. The conditional use permit was required to assure proof of parking and allow for the construction of additional parking spaces at a later date if necessary. In the meantime, a single-family home and a detached garage remain on the property until additional parking is required or redevelopment occurs. The variance was required to allow the use of prefinished metal panels as an exterior building material as proposed in the building design.
In other business, with the 2019 infrastructure project at Waconia Parkway North and Walnut Street largely complete, the city council last week adopted an assessment roll for the 18 properties affected by the project.
Total project cost came in slightly higher than projected, at about $3.83 million. The final assessed portion of the project is $388,670, which is approximately the same as the original estimate. Assessments are payable over 10 years.
The council also adopted a certification of delinquent utility charges – about $15,7000 in unpaid utility bills over the year that will now be applied to affected residents 2020 real estate taxes.
Finally, the council acknowledged receipt of a $10,000 donation from Kwik Trip that will be applied to purchase of a Lucas device for the Waconia Fire Department. Total cost of the life-saving chest compression device is about $14,800, which was paid from the city’s capital equipment fund.
