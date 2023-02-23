Hard questions book cover.jpg

Waconia High School graduate Richard Braun’s new book is available for purchase at retailers. (Submitted photo)

A new book entertains and dares readers to get the most out of life by asking hard questions.

“Hard Questions: About Life, Death and After Life” is an autobiography by retired pastor Richard Braun, a 1965 Waconia High School graduate who has deep roots in the Cologne area. The book follows Braun’s life from his childhood on a small dairy farm south of Cologne, to a career in engineering and software development on the West Coast, followed by seminary training and becoming an ordained minister, and finally retirement back to the Minnesota community where he grew up.

