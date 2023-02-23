A new book entertains and dares readers to get the most out of life by asking hard questions.
“Hard Questions: About Life, Death and After Life” is an autobiography by retired pastor Richard Braun, a 1965 Waconia High School graduate who has deep roots in the Cologne area. The book follows Braun’s life from his childhood on a small dairy farm south of Cologne, to a career in engineering and software development on the West Coast, followed by seminary training and becoming an ordained minister, and finally retirement back to the Minnesota community where he grew up.
The author weaves together stories, constantly shifting life circumstances and perplexing questions that he and his wife faced from the early 1950s to the present.
“It’s taken a lifetime for me to realize not asking questions leads to ignorance, failure and despair,” Braun said. “Asking tough questions all along the way stimulates deeper thinking, greater self-awareness, and the rewarding feeling of connectedness.”
The farm where Braun was raised borders West Union Lutheran Church.
“We attended the church regularly as I was growing up, so I have a solid connection to the church going back 75 years, Braun said. “Growing up on a small farm, in a large family with two parents that loved us and a caring and connected community, was a bonus and gave me some sturdy and deep roots.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t copious questions. No, I asked many. Why were we so poor? Why do we always need to eat what we grow on the farm? Why were vacations for other people? Why did our church need to be the center of our life?”
Looking back on his life, Braun said he believes he has something to say about life.
“I’m certainly not a celebrity and don’t have a compelling war story,” he said. “I aim to speak to ordinary folks struggling to find life’s purpose.”
In the book, he tells life stories citing his failures and successes along the way – from his time as a machinist, engineer and software developer to 25 years later when he received his Master’s in Divinity degree and a congregational call into ministry as a Lutheran pastor. Returning after almost 50 years in California to become the interim pastor at West Union Lutheran is another compelling faith story in itself.
Most of the personal and small group conversations Braun has had as a pastor involve questions like: What gives meaning to life? What adds vitality and hope when finding your way through a calamity? How can our everyday decisions renew our spirit? What kind of decisions lead to despair and death in our relationships? How can we make better decisions in life?
He says the “Hard Questions” book demonstrates how wrestling with life’s most complex challenges can lead to finding answers of purpose, hope, and connectedness. It also helps readers make better decisions through questioning while finding spiritual guidance in scripture.
While Braun hopes his book will benefit everyone as they face day-to-day and longer-term life decisions, he says it can be particularly useful for small groups. Each of the book’s 18 chapters concludes with a list of questions that group participants are invited to explore.
Braun also leads a small consulting group focused on supporting small group ministries. Braun’s website and blog can be found at: hardquestionsforsmallgroups.com.
The book is available on the website and from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Apple iBooks.
