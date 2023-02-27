The Waconia High School Unified Basketball Invitational keeps getting bigger and better every year.
The seventh annual invite held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, welcomed teams from Orono, Watertown-Mayer, Dassel-Cokato and Delano, plus Waconia Schools own Unified programs from Bayview, Laketown, Southview, and the Middle School.
Unified Sports is an inclusive sports program that unites individuals with intellectual disabilities and partners without intellectual disabilities as teammates for training and competition. In unified basketball, students of all abilities play basketball together on the same team, promoting inclusion, acceptance and friendships, plus physical activity and competitive play.
The program is built on the principle of training together and playing together as a path to friendship and understanding, says Kari Klein, unique learners teacher and Unified Sports advisor.
For the high school groups attending, each team competed in two games against other schools. For the elementary/middle school participants, each group participated in four stations: a basketball skills camp; a game cheering section; a photo booth/sensory break station; and a coloring/games station.
Some high school classes also came down to the main gym to cheer on the competing teams.
“Our hope with inviting our younger Unified all-stars is to show them what Unified could be like when they get to high school, and to show them our Unified spirit,” Klein said. “And also, to have an awesome day of Unified with their friends!”
