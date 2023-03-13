Carver County has been represented by dairy princesses since the 1950s. Everyone with an interest in dairy is invited to attend the 69th annual Carver County Dairy Day Dinner and Dairy Princess Coronation on March 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Mayer Community Center. Tickets are now available from area farmers and dinner committee members.
The 2023 Carver County dairy princesses are: Amber Brueggemeier of Carver, Greta Feist of Cologne, Holly Feist of Cologne, Bela Karels of Norwood Young America, Hannah Olson of Mayer, Jessica Tober of NYA, and Cadee Vinkemeier of NYA.
In addition to the coronation, other activities that happen at Dairy Day Dinner are the presentation of the following awards:
• The Farm Bureau High Herd Award given to the Carver County dairy farm that has the highest amount of milk and components (butterfat and protein) produced by their herd of cows determined by being a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA).
• The Carver County Farm Family is presented by the U of M Extension and awarded to a family that is very active in the community and farm, but they are not necessarily a family that owns or operates a dairy farm.
• Four American Dairy Association awards:
1. Milk Pitcher (a restaurant that includes lots of dairy items on their menu)
2, Friend of Dairy (someone who is not necessarily a farmer but does a lot of promotion for dairy farming and dairy foods)
3. Senior Dairyman (older dairy man that is either still farming or recently retired)
4. Farm Woman (a lady that is very involved with farm operations on her family farm or a very involved employee of a dairy farm)
To be a Carver County dairy princess, a young lady must be involved with a dairy farm paying into Checkoff, a 15 cents per 100 pounds of milk sold to a licensed processing plant or creamery. Checkoff is collected by the Midwest Dairy Association (MDA) and is used for promotion of dairy foods and to fund the Princess Kay of The Milky Way program. Princess Kay is the goodwill ambassador for the dairy farmers in Minnesota.
The first steps to Princess Kay begin at the county level of all 86 Minnesota counties. To be involved, a princess must be the child of a dairy farmer, the child of an employee of a dairy farm, an employee themselves, raising heifers to become milk cows, or leasing dairy cattle for showing in FFA or 4-H. They must not have been married, have any children, and be under the age of 24 as of July 1 of the current year. Ten Princess Kay finalists are chosen at what’s called May Event.
May Event is a statewide gathering of dairy princesses, high school senior and older, from across the state. While there, they attend educational sessions to learn more about promotion, public speaking, writing blogs, how to interview for jobs, and other helpful life-skill sessions. They can also choose to interview for Princess Kay finalist consideration. The 10 finalists are selected on their public speaking ability, general dairy knowledge, writing ability of a short essay/biography, and ability to think on their feet in response to a media question. The same criteria apply in August at Princess Kay judging.
This year, Carver County has five dairy princesses old enough to participate in the May event. Those who are high school seniors or older, and attending college this fall are eligible to apply for the Theresa Hoen Feist Memorial Scholarship. Two scholarships will be awarded.
Businesses sponsoring princesses this year are: B&R Dairy Equipment, Bongards Creameries, Carver County Farm Bureau, CorTrust Bank, Dan Broll Custom Chopping & Bagging, Farm-Rite Equipment of Dassel, Glencoe Co-op Association, Jim Hoen Milk Transport, Lano Equipment of Norwood, Mid-County Coop, Norwood Veterinary Clinic, Old National Bank, Prairie Farm Supply, Saintville Holstiens, Scott & Brenda Schmitz Custom Bagging, Security Bank and Trust, and Waconia Veterinary Clinic.
Master of ceremonies for the upcoming Dairy Dinner is Tim Litfin, area resident, who is a local, regional, and statewide event host. Tickets are $15 advance sale until March 17, $20 at the door. Contact Barb, 952-217-6720, for tickets or questions.
