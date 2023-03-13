Carver County has been represented by dairy princesses since the 1950s. Everyone with an interest in dairy is invited to attend the 69th annual Carver County Dairy Day Dinner and Dairy Princess Coronation on March 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Mayer Community Center. Tickets are now available from area farmers and dinner committee members.

The 2023 Carver County dairy princesses are: Amber Brueggemeier of Carver, Greta Feist of Cologne, Holly Feist of Cologne, Bela Karels of Norwood Young America, Hannah Olson of Mayer, Jessica Tober of NYA, and Cadee Vinkemeier of NYA.

