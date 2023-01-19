Dave Granlund has drawn both amusement and ire on these pages for years. The local cartoonist’s works are published on the opinion pages of this newspaper and others nationwide each week.
Granlund’s cartoons are syndicated in newspapers nationally and internationally, including newspapers in this area, the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and USA Today to name a few. His works also have appeared in television media, including Fox News, HBO and PBS. And some of his sports cartoons are displayed in the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association halls of fame. So, he cannot be pigeon-holed into the term political cartoonist.
In 2022, three of Granlund’s cartoons were among the top 10 most reprinted cartoons of the year, according to Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
“Each of these cartoons was reprinted in well over 200 newspapers, and they give us an insight into what editors want most as newspapers continue to shy away from cartoons that depict partisan politics that readers might disagree with,” said a Cagle spokesperson. “There is little to disagree with in our top ten.”
Granlund said, yes, he was aware that some of his cartoons were in top 10, nationally and internationally.
“A nice feeling that my work resonates with people, but I can never tell which cartoons will go viral,” he added.
Drawing is a powerful tool, dating all the way back to prehistoric cave paintings and hieroglyphics, Granlund observed in an earlier feature story we did on him. Also, a picture is worth a thousand words, the adage goes, and Illustrations remain an important way to convey thoughts and tell a story. And they have built a more than 40-year career for the cartoonist, who lives in Waconia.
After spending most of his life on the East Coast, Granlund moved here with his wife more than 10 years ago to be closer to her family, who hail from western Minnesota.
He keeps a low profile because of the high-profile nature of his work.
This newspaper occasionally gets phone calls and letters from readers about the editorial cartoons that appear on the opinion page. And Granlund says he gets his own share of mail about his cartoon observations.
“I enjoy receiving feedback from readers, even the negative ones,” Granlund said. “Freedom of speech!”
