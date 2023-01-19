Dave Granlund has drawn both amusement and ire on these pages for years. The local cartoonist’s works are published on the opinion pages of this newspaper and others nationwide each week.

Granlund’s cartoons are syndicated in newspapers nationally and internationally, including newspapers in this area, the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and USA Today to name a few. His works also have appeared in television media, including Fox News, HBO and PBS. And some of his sports cartoons are displayed in the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association halls of fame. So, he cannot be pigeon-holed into the term political cartoonist.

