This newspaper occasionally gets phone calls and letters from readers about the editorial cartoons that appear on the Opinion page. There was also a guest commentary last fall about the controversy around one cartoon and the decline of political cartoons in a struggling newspaper industry.
Dave Granlund, the cartoonist who creates the works published here each week, spoke at a Waconia Lions Club meeting recently, visually sharing his political observations, his perspective on life issues and his creative process.
Drawing is a powerful tool, he observed, dating all the way back to prehistoric cave paintings and hieroglyphics. In fact, letters can be transformed into cartoon components – such as an a inside a c for an ear, an exaggerated G for a nose, he demonstrated.
A picture is worth a thousand words, the adage goes, and illustrations remain an important way to convey thoughts and tell a story. And they have built a more than 40-year career for the local cartoonist, who lives in Waconia.
Granlund’s cartoons are syndicated in more than 700 newspapers nationally and internationally, including newspapers in this area, the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and USA Today. His works also have appeared in television media, including Fox News, HBO and PBS. And some of his sports cartoons are displayed in the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association halls of fame. So, he cannot be pigeon-holed into the term political cartoonist.
In addition to his political and life observations, Granlund is known for his tribute cartoons to presidents, heroes and personalities – late presidents Reagan and Bush, for example; astronaut John Glenn; and pop star Prince.
He also has weighed in visually with somber reflections in the wake of tragedies, like the World Trade Center attacks and school shootings.
While readers might not always like what he draws, Granlund noted that he sometimes gets asked to autograph cartoons for his subjects even when they are not drawn in a favorable light.
“Politicians especially seem to like to get noticed,” he said.
Granlund’s observations began early at the central Massachusetts elementary school he attended as a child, sketching cartoons of classmates, teachers and principals. Granlund grew up on a dairy farm and the whole family would draw at the table as entertainment. Many in the family are now trained professionals in the artistic field, he notes.
Granlund doodled. He admits he wasn’t a good student, but did find opportunities to draw and get published – weekly newspapers, Stars and Stripes military newspaper and other publications. His cartoons have been published in weekly newspapers since 1977 and he has been syndicated nationally since 1978.
After spending most of his life on the East Coast, Granlund moved here with his wife 10 years ago to be closer to her family, who hail from western Minnesota.
He keeps a low profile because of the high-profile nature of his work.
Politics are toxic these days, he says, and there seems to be lower tolerance for humor and difference of opinion.
“We need to be able to talk,” said Granlund, whose drawings speak for him.
Grandlund said he gets his share of hate mail, sometime vicious letters and emails abouts his politics and his patriotism. He tries to ignore most of it.
Yet, even while tweaking President Trump and gun advocates, he likes to remind readers that he is not a flaming liberal. He was an illustrator for the Nixon White House, voted for Republican presidents Reagan and Bush, and served seven years in the U.S. Air Force.
That’s the irony – and that’s what Granlund’s cartoons are all about.
