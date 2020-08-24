Mayer artist Carl Melichar has at least a handful of projects going on at any one time.
He’s got four books in the works, a useable art line, ongoing building improvements to his historic farm on Highway 25, and now a monarch sanctuary.
That will be one stop on the 2020 Art Wander, which is still on for next month, Sept. 25-27, as of this writing. The annual Art Wander event features several artists and studios from all across Carver County, and Melichar has been a fixture since it started seven years ago.
Melichar has been a full-time artist for over 40 years, working with oil paints and watercolors to create wildlife portraits. His studio, an old granary that has been converted to a quiet workspace, is full of his own pieces as well as other artists he admires.
Now, the monarch sanctuary has become an extension of his studio location. It combines art, pollinator plantings, history, a bit of whimsey, plus the monarch butterflies themselves as they flit about two acres of milkweed. Another two-acre pollinator garden is planned for planting this fall.
Melichar’s passions include art, nature, education and history and he is bringing all of them together by hosting the monarch sanctuary at his farm. There are trails through the meadow, and vintage cars and trucks, another passion, are on display amid the plantings. He has also got an old covered wagon that he will be rolling out for the Art Wander event.
His parents farmed the site south of Mayer, established in the 1800s, from 1957 well into this century. The tall barn was built around 1914 and has a distinctive history. It is one of the last dairy barns where milk from cows was trucked in cans to Bongards Creamery. It also has an innovative water system consisting of a windmill with gravity-flow arrangement to the barn and rain water collected in cisterns.
Use of the barn after the 1970s was mostly for baled hay, and the original track rope and pulley systems still remain in the upper portion of the barn.
Keeping the barn in good repair is Melichar’s way of preserving history, and has required considerable investment including selling off some land to pay for a fourth roof replacement.
The farm borders a lake with trumpeter swans and other water fowl, and over the years the barn has become home to hundreds of barn swallows and three kinds of bats.
Melichar has hosted social studies classes from Waconia High School and now he’s working to set up the old barn and lawn behind it as a setting for special events.
The barn also serves as a kind of billboard for the monarch sanctuary. It’s visible from the highway.
Look for the large monarch butterflies on the barn. Melichar created those from huge sections of plywood, hand-drawing, hand-cutting and hand-painting the design work and lettering. Each monarch is coated with many layers of paint and detailing to get the right effect. More than 150 hours were involved in creating them, and It took three friends to mount the pieces on the tall barn.
A barn quilt, popular on barns across the county, has been moved to the side of the barn.
Oh, you will see a nearly life-size Orca whale cutout on the barn too. That has nothing to do with the monarch sanctuary, but everything to do with his 25 trips to Alaska.
“I migrate too,” he says, just like the butterflies at his farm and many of the birds featured in his art. He was a federal duck stamp finalist in 1991.
He shares stories about his trips to Alaska during farm visits, and photos and sketches from his journeys to places like Kodiak Island, the Aleutian Islands and other locations. The books he is working on are compilations from his trips.
Melichar is not a classically trained artist, but rather the product of the Art Instruction Schools of Minneapolis, originally a correspondence school with some distinguished alumni -- artists like “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz, renowned wildlife painter Les Kouba, and Jewish artist David Moss. Melichar is proud to be one of them and displays his distinguished alumni award.
An art line he’s excited about is his work infused on a muskie lure. It’s popular at sportsmen’s shows, but notes the art line also has been used as a tag for backpacks, jacket zippers, even jewelry. Melichar has done sports shows, home shows, the Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota Renaissance Festival, National Pheasant Fest, Ducks Unlimited and many others since the 1970s.
“It’s important to keep the arts alive,” said Melichar, and he continues to find varied and unique ways to do it.
