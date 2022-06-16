Summer Jensen says she was the kind of girl who liked fashion, liked to dress up, liked to organize things, and dreamed about running a clothing shop one day.
As a young mom, she took a risk and translated that passion into an occasional retail shop that enabled her to run a business while taking care of her children.
That shop ultimately became The Stash of Waconia on Main Street, open full- service hours, with a reputation for having trendy, unique and fashionable pieces at affordable prices.
Now, after 12 years, Jensen has sold the business to a like-minded spirit, her store manager Eleece Pink who has been an employee for the past five years. Pink became the new owner last month, promising to retain a focus on service and an appeal to thirty-somethings and older who made the store successful, while also trying to draw a younger crowd. For example, daughters shopping with moms.
Jensen said was able to spend more time at the store as her children got older, but now she says The Stash needs someone like Pink to take it to the next level.
Like Jensen, Pink is fascinated by fashion. She hails from Ames, Iowa, attended college at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where she studied textiles apparel, and had been researching shops in Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas when she landed on the Waconia opportunity.
Both Jensen and Pink agree that fashion can be affordable, and they say one of the great joys of business ownership is shopping for fashions and merchandise that will appeal to their clientele.
Both are also believers in the in-person not online shopping experience. Online they say adds a whole other dimension when it comes to purchasing, fulfillment and marketing. Although Jensen points out that her successor Pink is adept with social media marketing – something she wanted no part of – which will be important in promoting the store and maintaining its future success.
Jensen and Pink also point out that Waconia is not Excelsior or Wayzata, so they are not about to bring high-end boutique items to The Stash, although ironically, they note the store does draw shoppers from Excelsior and other areas.
And Christine Fenner, Waconia Chamber of Commerce president, for one is pleased with the transition.
“The Stash does draw people from surrounding communities to Waconia,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the new ownership stay local, and I’m thrilled that this popular boutique shop will remain a destination on Main Street.”
Jensen says it was important for her to have The Stash continue as a presence on Main Street, and encourages other store owners looking to exit a business to explore creative opportunities for employees or other buyers to carry on the operation.
Meanwhile, while Jensen may be exiting the clothing business, she will remain in the business world, managing properties and soon to launch a custom home business.
