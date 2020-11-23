The search for a new Waconia city administrator has officially begun. Recently, the city council agreed to hire the firm GovHR to conduct a search to replace Susan Arntz, whose last day with the city is this Friday after 20 years at the post.
Arntz has been selected to serve as the new city administrator in Mankato, replacing that city’s manager Pat Hentges who is retiring after more than two decades as at the helm.
GovHR is a public management consulting firm serving municipal clients and other public-sector entities on a national basis. Their proposal agreed to Monday includes a total cost of $20,000 for services plus an additional cost per trip for consultant travel. The search process is expected to take about 12 weeks, and Waconia’s two newly elected council members Randy Sorensen and Carl Pierson will be involved in the selection.
The current city council on Monday recognized Arntz for her service to the city, presenting her with a certificate of appreciation and sharing accolades.
“There is a lot to look forward to, but a lot to miss,” Arntz said last Friday in her final days in Waconia. Notably, she says, an accomplished city staff that often works out of sight, like a public works crew that plows snow overnight, often on weekends or holidays. And a staff that is “constantly working to improve services for residents and asking itself how could we do this better.”
Arntz notes that when she came to Waconia, it was a city of around 7,000, most city records were in file cabinets and she shared an Internet connection with the payroll administrator. Today, as she departs, all records are digitized, the city is in a strong financial position, and Arntz said staff are ready for the next challenges and a new city administrator.
The challenges she expects in Mankato are issues similar to those in this community – development, infrastructure and affordable housing, but on a larger scale. That city is a regional center for Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, which encompasses a population of about 100,000, plus the city has its own full-time police and fire department, a civic center, transit system and a college in its midst.
Like Waconia, the city of Mankato’s leadership complexion also is changing, Arntz notes. It has a new city administrator, a new chamber of commerce director, also a new public-school superintendent.
