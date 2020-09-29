Long-time Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz has accepted the Mankato city manager position. She will start Nov. 30 following the retirement of current Mankato administrator Pat Hentges, who served that community for more than two decades.
Arntz has served as Waconia city administrator since 2001. She previously held positions as assistant city manager in New Brighton, Minn., and assistant administrator/economic development coordinator in Chaska.
Arntz was selected for the Mankato administrator slot from among more than 40 applicants from across the country, according to Mayor Najwa Massad. The four finalists included Arntz and candidates from East Lansing, Mich., Wasco, Calif., and Vermillion, S.D. Arntz accepted an offer on Friday.
“This is a great opportunity for me and my family, and it’s an honor to be selected from so many qualified candidates,” Artz said. At the same time, she called it a “bittersweet announcement” after nearly 20 years in the Waconia community.
Arntz notes that when she came to Waconia, it was a city of around 7,000, most city records were in file cabinets and she shared an Internet connection with the payroll administrator. Today, as she departs, all records are digitized, the city is in a strong financial position, and Arntz said staff are ready for the next challenges and a new city administrator.
“Susan’s nearly 20-year career here has helped position the city well by attracting and developing quality staff, improving our financial health, and continuing our strong support of so many priorities,” said Waconia Mayor Kent Bloudek.
In her new position with Mankato, Arntz is helping lead a city of 45,000 with full-time police and fire, transit service, a civic center and a large college community, all of which she called a considerable a new challenge.
Arntz’s last day with the city of Waconia will be Nov. 20. Assistant City Administrator Jackie Schulze will serve as acting city administrator and clerk until a replacement is selected. The city council is expected to discuss next steps for recruitment at its Oct. 5 meeting.
