Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict on European soil since World War II and most intense mass exodus with millions of refugees streaming from that besieged country.
Folks who recall that war are of considerable age now, and say the situation in Ukraine is way too familiar to how the global conflict started. Also, an awful reminder of the number of victims and amount of suffering inherent in atrocities of conflict.
Senior residents and staff of the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia recently donated nearly $4,000 to help the people and refugees of Ukraine.
The community rallied together and chose to donate accumulated offerings from Sunday church services at the senior living facility and a special offering on “National Good Samaritan Day,” which is marked on March 13 each year to encourage kindness and selflessness as reflected in the Biblical parable.
So explains Pastor Helmer Heckel, chaplain at Good Samaritan in Waconia, who was born in Germany, remembers World War II, and can personally relate to what children abroad are going through at this time.
His earliest memories are of soldiers marching through his bombed-out city and says its ruins were his playground. His father was a German soldier. His parents later divorced and she married an American soldier, which brought him to the United States. Pastor Heckel got his education here and has served for many years as a church pastor and what he refers to as his true calling as a chaplain.
Now 80, Heckel is still chaplain at Good Samaritan and also Ridgeview Hospital. During the Ukrainian conflict, he has been sharing his perspective and helping his congregation of residents process their feelings through faith. He also wrote a powerful poem “O Children” that he shared with residents.
He said the donations by the residents make them feel like they are able to at least provide some help from far away.
For Good Samaritan resident Walter Schmidt, 86, the donation reflects “that a lot of people here have roots that when other people are in need, we must do something.”
Schmidt’s parents are from Europe and he spent some time in Hong Kong as a teacher and missionary helping refugees from the war in Vietnam. So, he says he can personally rate to what’s going on now.
“It’s the way of Christian life,” he said. Other residents echo similar views.
“At Good Samaritan, we care about people,” adds resident Gloria Ely, who remembers growing up during World War II as the youngest of four children with their father away for two years serving in the Navy.
Her mother was without government assistance for several months, and the daughter remembers the children scouring the back alleys of their home in Marshall, Minn., searching for discarded food.
“It was nothing like the poor people of Ukraine are going through,” she said, but adds that the experience does have an impact on her feelings for the situation in Ukraine. Plus, she and her husband know a pastor’s wife from Ukraine. Ely says she also feels a sense of duty to help since her husband and three brothers also served in the U.S. armed forces.
Funds from Good Samaritan residents are going directly to Alight, a rescue organization based at the Medyka, Poland border crossing. Alight’s team is on the ground responding to the 2 million people that have crossed into that country – mostly women and children, and the emergency needs of people still inside Ukraine.
Temperatures have been frigid and exposure is a real concern, especially for people crossing the border in the middle of the night, so Alight is distributing 1,000 blankets a day, as well as mittens, hats, and socks. The group is also providing a heated tent to give Ukrainian families a respite from the cold as they wait for transportation away from the border area.
In addition, Alight is providing other items to make the border crossing more welcoming, while inside Ukraine the team is responding to victims holed up in bomb shelters or hospitals with supplies like freeze-dried plasma transfusion kits, wound dressings, pain relievers, also baby food, diapers, sanitary items, blankets, and phone chargers so people can stay connected with loved ones.
“Even if it was only a dollar, Good Samaritan residents and staff wanted to find a way to help those suffering in Ukraine,” said Tess Hedrick, media spokesperson for the senior care facility. “This shows it doesn’t matter your age or where you live, there are ways to help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.