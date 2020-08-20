Big money and “dark money” dominate politics these days.
That’s the growing perspective of individuals, organizations – even elected leaders themselves.
Now there are movements to rid the electorate and decision-making processes of concentrated money from special interests. A representative of one of those initiatives spoke to the Waconia City Council at its meeting last Monday, Aug. 3.
Jay E. Johnson, former Chanhassen city council member, now volunteer outreach coordinator for the west metro chapter of American Promise, shared the organization’s perspective and urged local council members to support a resolution calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to regulate political spending and campaign financing. The amendment also would root out dark money, or political spending by nonprofit organizations and groups that are not required to disclose their donors.
“In every district across our nation, concentrated money from self-interested elites dominates our elections, drowns out the free speech rights of your constituents, and corrupts competitive free enterprise with pay-to-play crony capitalism,” Johnson said.
That’s not a unique perspective and American Promise is not unique in its proposition, Johnson admitted. There have been other resolutions before Congress and state legislatures to remove the influence of big money on elections and federal, state and local issues; however, so far, they have gone unheeded, he explained
American Promise is built solely for the purpose of winning a 28th amendment to the Constitution. Johnson indicated that American Promise supports a grass-roots effort to drive the issue. The organization is working state-by-state to mobilize support for the amendment.
Polling consistently shows that 80 percent of Americans agree that something must be done about big money in politics. And so far, 20 states and over 800 towns and cities have passed ballot initiatives or resolutions calling for the group’s proposed constitutional amendment, Johnson said.
Chaska is the latest city to join the movement, with its city council voting unanimously to pass a resolution of support at its July 20 meeting.
The Waconia City Council agreed to explore the request in more detail and will likely take up the matter again at a future meeting.
If changes in political funding do occur, don’t expect them any time soon. According to Johnson, American Promise hopes an amendment can be ratified by 2026, the nation’s 250th anniversary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.