Tammy Lueck and her family purchased the Norwood Young America bowling alley in 2016. Their diversified interests keep it afloat and sustain a fun hang-out spot in Norwood Young America.
The Lueck family – they’re busy people. Jonathan Lueck runs a CPA and attorney office in Plymouth. The Lueck family also owns and runs Lazy Loon Brewing Company in Glencoe. Now, there’s even a small farm in the works. They wish to grow their own crops to support their brewing and food sales.
And they have the family support to succeed. Their son Nicholas is the head chef at the brewery. Their son Tyler is a mechanic and is helping repair farm equipment to use for their crop production. Their son Matthew is a college student and entrepreneur – he runs an online golf store – and operates the kitchen and service desk at Lazy Loon Lanes.
Even Grandma helps out behind the counter.
I spoke with Matthew Lueck last Friday. He gave me some interesting back story on the bowling alley. He said originally, the plan was to sell their beer there. In 2016, when they purchased the property, the Lueck family had not yet opened the brewery. They wanted a location to sell their beer on tap. Thus, they opened Lazy Loon Lanes.
Things were moving along nicely, until, of course, COVID-19 hit. Due to state-wide shutdowns, they had to close at length on two separate occasions. They lost a Monday afternoon women’s league and a lot of the general bowling public – people didn’t want to bowl with a mask on.
By tightening their belts, diversifying, and persevering, the Luecks have managed to keep Lazy Loon Lanes in operation. They currently have two Wednesday night men’s leagues, a Thursday night women’s league, a Saturday youth league, and a Sunday 9-pin No Tap League.
In the 9-pin No Tap League, you get a strike if you knock down 9 pins. Who knew? I guess you learn something new everyday.
Even though Lazy Loon Lanes have been open since 2016, the Luecks still feel like they’re the new business in town. Lots of people just don’t realize they’re there.
In particular, the Luecks would like to see more younger bowlers, mainly, because the opportunities for kids are pretty amazing. By competing in youth bowling tournaments, they can earn scholarship money for college tuition. In fact, Matthew Lueck told me he earned several thousand dollars competing in tournaments when he was younger.
Typically, there are stipulations that designate the prize money be used for educational purposes. Every bit helps.
Plus, it’s fun. Kids can forge bonds with friends and family. Matthew said he and his brother Nicholas bowl together every Sunday.
Lazy Loon Lanes has a lot to offer, for starters: a warm environment the Luecks created themselves. They re-furbished the countertops using wood from the lanes of an old bowling alley. They have new wallpaper and wall paneling. They have new wood surfacing on their TV wall. And, new since September is an updated backdrop at the end of the lanes. The place is cozy.
They offer hand-crafted pizzas and fried appetizers. Can you say cheese curds and chicken strips?
They sell beer, liquor, and wine.
On Friday nights, you can bowl all you can bowl for $12.99 a person. Yes, unlimited bowling for $12.99. And that covers the shoes.
Saturday night is cosmic bowling night. You can bowl under the neon lights and get spacey.
The Joey Bongaart Singles and Youth/Adult Tournament is coming up on March 5th and 6th with prize money available for the winners.
If you’re looking to improve your game, Matthew Lueck can help. Plus, avid bowler and regular at the alley, Cameron Benkowski, can help. Matthew has come one ball away from a perfect 300 game, and Cameron typically rolls an 800 series. In addition, local bowling legend Charles Spigner is often around on Saturdays to give kids advice about the game.
Everyone is welcome. Last Friday, teenagers bowled alongside, families and adults having a night out. Stop in while you can. They’re located at 305 E Wilson St. in Norwood Young America. They close for the summer at the end of April.
