SouthPoint Financial Credit Union’s branch presidents spent the last week of April delivering Meyer Spruce saplings to area schools in celebration of Arbor Day.

Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeeping, and preservation of trees. SouthPoint branch presidents Max Meine, Megan Karg, Tom Gengler, and Tom Battis (Waconia branch) explained the history of Arbor Day, provided coupons during their visits to area schools, and gave each student a sapling to plant themselves.

