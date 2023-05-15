The city of Waconia and SouthPoint Credit Union observed Arbor Day by planting and donating trees. Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeeping, and preservation of trees. (Submitted photos)
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union’s branch presidents spent the last week of April delivering Meyer Spruce saplings to area schools in celebration of Arbor Day.
Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeeping, and preservation of trees. SouthPoint branch presidents Max Meine, Megan Karg, Tom Gengler, and Tom Battis (Waconia branch) explained the history of Arbor Day, provided coupons during their visits to area schools, and gave each student a sapling to plant themselves.
In total, SouthPoint donated 1,127 saplings to students in more than 15 different classrooms within the credit union’s communities, including the areas of New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, Lamberton, Comfrey, St. Peter, North Mankato, Waconia, and Hutchinson. Waconia area stops included Waconia Public Schools, Trinity, St. Joe’s and Cologne Academy.
The city of Waconia also marked Arbor Day in late April with Public Services staff and volunteers planting trees at Brook Peterson Park and cleaning up a section of the Dakota Regional Trail.
