The Otto 3.JPG

The Otto is a 163-unit apartment complex currently under construction at 601 Industrial Boulevard West. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

While the single-family housing construction market might have cooled due to higher interest rates, a tight labor market and inflated prices for materials, multifamily construction has made impressive gains the past two years, according to the National Association of Realtors. And it’s an especially hot market in Waconia.

In recent weeks we have reported on the completion of the Trail’s Edge affordable housing apartments near Target and the start of construction on a market-rate apartment building at the old Waconia American Legion location on Olive Street.

Load comments