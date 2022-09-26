Two defending champs squared in the annual pie eating contest Saturday at Waconia’s 61st annual Nickle Dickle Day.
Two-time champ Mark Bullis challenged 2021 champ Mike Harambasic and five other contenders who stepped up to the table to put their face in a pie in the annual contest to benefit local schools.
“I’m already sick to my stomach,” Bullis said before the event, but he managed to ooze out Harambasic in a close contest, and remarked that he “actually felt much better” after devouring a whole pie. The cross-country coach was buoyed by members of his team who turned out to cheer him on.
Although the 2021 champ might have felt like the Minnesota Vikings at a road game in Green Bay or Philadelphia, Harambasic was gracious in relinquishing his crown, saying, “It’s always fun to see the kids get into cheering for their school.”
In the children’s competition, Max Smith was the winner in the age 8-10 category and Hayden Meuleners downed the most pie among 10-12-year-old contestants.
Pie eating contest sponsors included the Waconia Patriot, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, Eveslage American Family Insurance, Yetzer Home Store and Mase’s In Towne Marina, with sponsorship dollars going to every school in the community.
The pie-eating contest was just one highlight in the community’s annual Nickle Dickle Day, sponsored by the Waconia Chamber of Commerce.
