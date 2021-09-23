Two more parcels of land will be annexed into Waconia following city council action last Tuesday, Sept. 7.
One is a residential parcel at 7860 Laketown Parkway just north of the Shores of Lake Waconia development. The second is a business property, Lovett Garden, at 9460 County Road 10 East.
The residential parcel is a 3-acre piece of property owned by Jeff Helstrom. Annexation opens up the east shore for additional residential development. A formal development plan has yet to be submitted, but an initial sketch plan was outlined for three lake lots and an out lot, according to Community Development Director Lane Braaten.
The garden center annexation was a condition of transfer of ownership last year of Willow Winds Garden center to new owner Brianna Lovett. The garden center has been operating under a conditional use permit, and now has three years to hook up to city sewer and water after annexation.
In other business, the council authorized the sale of about $7.8 million in general obligation bonds to help fund 2021 infrastructure projects and equipment acquisitions. Among the largest expenditures are the East Frontage Road project and Waconia Parkway South improvements, a lift station well conversion, and water treatment plant and water reuse system updates. Major equipment purchases include a fire rescue truck and asphalt mill reclaim unit.
Total cost for the items amounts to about $11.9 million with some $4.3 million coming from other sources such as state aid and grants. The bond sales are expected to occur in September.
In other business, the council heard from and accepted an Inclusive Playground donation from Waconia student Max Greenwell. The seventh-grader said he was inspired by another young person, Quinn Larson, and his vision of a playground suitable for everyone, and that he hopes the donation will inspire others to contribute. Greenwell raised the money through a lemonade stand and mowing lawns around the neighborhood.
The council also heard from Sgt. Tyler Stahn who introduced himself as the city’s new Carver County Sheriff’s deputy. Stahn, a Waconia native who has served in patrol and investigation roles on the force for 11 years, was assigned to Waconia in July.
Census
The 2020 census figures have been compiled and they show Waconia now has an official population of 13,033 people. That’s a 20 percent increase, or 2,333 individuals, from the 2010 census. The community is also becoming more diverse with 9.9 percent of the population reporting as Black, Indigenous or People of Color compared to 5.8 percent in 2010.
In terms of housing, the city now has 4,826 housing units, and increase of 714 housing units since 2010.
Infrastructure project
A reminder from the city that Waconia Parkway South is closed from Highway 10 to Oak Avenue for the construction of a roundabout at the parkway and Pond Lane. Residents also can expect other temporary road closures in the area for utility work.
The first phase of Waconia Parkway South improvements is expected to be complete by early October, according to the city’s September newsletter. The final phase of the project will begin next spring with the closure of the parkway from Oak Avenue to Countryside Road and Strong Drive. Visit waconia.org/2021projects for details on the project, a map of improvements, information on closures and detours, and to sign up for email or text project updates.
