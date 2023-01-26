“Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings” is how the line from the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” goes.
Mary Kelly is still looking for the wings on her angel, but she has one at Good Samaritan-Westview Acres in Waconia. Hers is Joyce Nurenberg.
There are angels hovering ‘round at the senior apartments not just at Christmastime, but all year long. Nurenberg and Mary Schullian are a couple of residents who fill that role. There are a few others as well.
The Westview Angels welcome new tenants with a personal visit, help them become acquainted to life at Westview, dine with them and invite them to participate in activities. They are also available to answer questions and remain a friendly presence as new residents get settled in.
Some even become steadfast friends, like Mary Kelly and her angel.
The angel concept got started more than 15 years ago on national “Be an Angel Day,” according to Carol Reich, Good Samaritan Society social services coordinator. That day, marked annually, celebrates acts of kindness, good deeds to others and being a blessing in someone’s life.
A program about angels led to a discussion among tenants that evolved into the angels group. In addition to welcoming new residents, the group meets monthly to share stories and discuss ideas to enhance the quality of life at Westview Acres.
Both Reich and angels Nurenberg and Schullian point out that moving to a new location can be ominous and overwhelming– especially for folks who are leaving their home of many years and downsizing into a smaller apartment.
“We’ve been through it too,” said Schullian, “and we try to make newcomers feel welcome and adjust to their new home.”
“It’s a big step, almost like a grief process when you move and downsize,” Reich said.
“For most people their home is everything,” Nurenberg adds.
The angels want to make sure their new home is just as pleasant even though it’s different. They try to create a welcoming environment and help new residents understand all the services, programs and activities Westview has to offer.
On any given day, for example, residents can participate in everything from cards and games, to crafts, to movies, to music, to shopping trips, to worship, to a workout. There’s even a line dancing exercise class.
Some residents become fully engaged in activities and social life offered at Westview Acres; others choose to keep more to themselves. “We try to respect that,” said Nurenberg, although she says her days race by as she stays fully engaged with activities, evening socials and resident visits to the nursing care side of the facility.
“We’re like a family here,” echo Reich and residents.
That’s why people live at Westview and one reason the Kellys are here, according to Mary Kelly – although husband Richard Kelly jokes that he was “scared as hell” at the first mention of angels at Westview Acres. He thought he might have entered the afterlife.
Turns out not yet, but the angels help residents through their lives at Westview, are there for them if they have to transition to a full senior care facility, and share sympathies with their families when loved ones pass on.
That’s the inevitable part of a senior living community but also the hardest part they all agree.
