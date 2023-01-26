Senior angels 1.jpg

Westview Acres residents Mary Schullian, Joyce Nurenberg, Mary and Richard Kelly, and social services coordinator Carol Reich are pictured. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

“Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings” is how the line from the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” goes.

Mary Kelly is still looking for the wings on her angel, but she has one at Good Samaritan-Westview Acres in Waconia. Hers is Joyce Nurenberg.

Load comments