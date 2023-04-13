The Waconia Marching Band is marking its 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate, band directors and boosters have invited alumni to participate in the 2023 Lake Waconia Band Festival scheduled for June 17.
As a lead-in to the culminating event, the organizing committee is collecting and sharing reflections from Waconia band alumni from several eras over the past 50 years.
The first reflection featured recent Waconia grad Abby Baker. Here’s the second from Emma Lohman who was in the Waconia Marching Band from 2014-2017.
What did you do in marching band?
I was in color guard from 2014-2016. Then after my senior year, working and preparing for college, I decided I didn’t have the time to commit to being in color guard so I joined the Am Squad section and helped carry the banner to announce the band’s arrival. Looking back now, I do regret not being a part of color guard my senior year.
What was your “why” in joining?
My friend Emily Foster convinced me to join color guard. Even though I played the flute in concert band, I didn’t want to memorize music, and color guard looked more fun. Plus, it was a way to incorporate dance which I did for many years in show choir.
What caused you to stay with it (it’s not like we lay around eating peppermint bonbons and soaking up the rays)?
I stayed with marching band because of the camaraderie and Mr. Pohland, our director at the time who was very inspiring. I also enjoyed kicking off the summer by traveling to different communities to perform.
Did you have a favorite “call”?
My favorite call was when we would get to the end of the parade route and someone would yell “Hey band?” and the band would respond with “Yo” and that person would say “Did we kick it?” and we would respond by saying “Yes we did.” It was a very satisfying feeling knowing that we had put 110 percent into each of the performances.
What are you most looking forward to in this 50th year celebration?
I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s show and reconnecting with my classmates.
Are there 1 or 2 memories that have stuck with you from your time in the marching band?
Edging out the 728 Cadets to win the Vikingland Band Festival in Alexandria in 2016 was very exciting! I also recall that the 30-plus-hour bus ride on the 2015 big trip to Seattle was brutal, but it was a super fun trip!
Are there any life lessons that you learned from participating in the WMB?
Practice makes permanent. Being consistent and always giving your best effort is key to forming good habits and achieving your goals.
Do you have any advice for new members or those who are considering joining WMB?
Try to make friends in other sections. And make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen!
Emma Lohman is the daughter of Waconia Patriot community editor Al Lohman and his wife Lori. Their son Elliott also was in Waconia Marching Band from 2015-2019. Emma is a 2021 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College with majors in communications and Spanish. She is employed at Medtronic as a strategic sourcing analyst and is a freelance writer for Sun-Patriot Newspapers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.