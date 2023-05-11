The Waconia Marching Band is marking its 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate, band directors and boosters have invited alumni to participate in the 2023 Lake Waconia Band Festival scheduled for June 17.

As a lead-in to the culminating event, the organizing committee is collecting and sharing reflections from Waconia band alumni from several eras over the past 50 years. Here’s the third in the series, this one from Brittany Moen who was in the marching band from 1994-1998. She played the clarinet in 1994 and 1995, was in the color guard in 1996, then was a commander/drum major in 1997 and 1998.

