The Waconia Marching Band is marking its 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate, band directors and boosters have invited alumni to participate in the 2023 Lake Waconia Band Festival scheduled for June 17.
As a lead-in to the culminating event, the organizing committee is collecting and sharing reflections from Waconia band alumni from several eras over the past 50 years. Here’s the third in the series, this one from Brittany Moen who was in the marching band from 1994-1998. She played the clarinet in 1994 and 1995, was in the color guard in 1996, then was a commander/drum major in 1997 and 1998.
What was your “why” in joining?
I don’t remember having much of a choice. I always knew my parents had it in their plan that I would join the marching band. It was sort of an expectation that I would be in it. My two older siblings had been in the marching band and enjoyed it so I was fine with being in the marching band. In fact, my brother was in his final year during my first year. I went to Zion Lutheran School in Cologne through eighth grade but would be attending WHS as a freshman so being in the marching band the summer before my freshman year was a great chance to meet people and make some friends before beginning school in the fall.
What caused you to stay with marching band?
That is an interesting question because when I think back on the practices, I think of how long they seemed and you just couldn’t wait for it to be over. There were times at band camp where you would be eating lunch just dreading when it was over and you had to do another 3-4 hours of marching and playing music. But when it was parade day, there was this excitement and energy in the air. We all came together to put on our show. Of course, we wanted to impress the judges but it was amazing to just play to the crowd. I would hear the shouts and applause from people who knew the WMB and were excited to see us. I would see people follow us along the parade so they could see us each time we’d perform. I felt a sense of pride marching down the street, knowing how impressive we looked in our black and gold and knowing we would be performing to the best of our ability each and every time.
What are you most looking forward to in this 50th year celebration?
Well, I have a couple of reasons. I’m really looking forward to getting together with the alumni. I’m hoping to see many of the people I was in marching band with. WMB is something that brings us together in a strong bond. Who else could understand why years after I graduated high school, I still mark time with my feet when I hear drums?
I also have a personal reason as this is the only year my three daughters will be in marching band together. My daughter Lindsey is a senior this year, graduating in May. She has been in the WMB as a clarinet player for four years. This actually would be her fifth year if COVID hadn’t cancelled one of the years. My daughter Abby is a sophomore and in her third year as a flute player. My daughter Brooke is in eighth grade and in her rookie year as a trumpet player.
Are there any life lessons that you learned from participating in the WMB?
WMB taught me grit and determination. It is not easy being in the band and standing at attention for an entire parade. It takes grit to keep going when your arms are hurting from holding up your instrument, to not move when you feel sweat dripping down your back. It takes determination to keep going even when you are exhausted and tired from a full day of band camp. I can still remember Mrs. Sauer’s pep talks that would help energize us and keep us going. There is also such a sense of teamwork in the WMB that it really shows what can be accomplished when a group works together.
Do you have any advice for new members or those who are considering joining WMB?
Do it!! It is hard to describe the feeling being a WMB member brings. It brings a sense of pride, a sense of community, it brings lifelong memories. I live in Waconia and I still get excited when I hear the distant sound of the band practicing. I would still put on a uniform and do it all again!
