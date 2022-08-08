When you go to the county fair attention usually turns toward the food and entertainment, right?
Maybe.
But there are also a number of commercial exhibitors and organizations that come to the fair each year to market their wares and share information about programs and services
Expect a full slate at this year’s Carver County Fair which runs Aug. 10-14 in Waconia.
If the new Carver County Commons building seemed a bit sparse last year, it won’t be in 2022, according to Diane Polzin, fair operations manager. Nearly 30 exhibitors will be in the Commons building and more than 80 at other locations around the fairgrounds.
Look for other exhibits in the Sheriff’s, Commercial, Education and Agriculture buildings and around the fairgrounds. Of course, the 4-H building and animal barns are traditional stops for exhibits, demonstrations and shows.
New this year, out on Machinery Hill, two Fire Explorers groups made up a young people from the county will be sharing demonstrations around fire service.
And with the Borchardt Granary repairs completed, the Carver County Historical Society announces that working with the Willkommen Heritage and Preservation Society, this year’s display will take a look at the Norwood Young America merger. Come see how the two cities got started, how the merger happened, and what it has meant to the two merged communities.
Going back to its roots, the fair also will have a 106 -year-old International
Harvestor Model 8-16 Mogel tractor on display owned by Todd and Mel Melcher
The new attraction this year in Tippy’s Square near the midway, with three shows a day, is the Pompeyo family dog show featuring rescue dogs performing amazing tricks. The family and their dogs have been doing shows together for over 10 years throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, and have also been seen on America’s Got Talent.
Carver County is in transition from rural to urban, and a lot of young people didn’t grow up attending the fair each year. To help them understand the charm and traditions, the Fair Board is offering a free “Ultimate Fair Experience” for select groups of youngsters ages 5-17.
Perfect for animal lovers, the first students to sign up will get a full hands-on experience which includes a guided tour through the animal barns, the Education Building, and Agriculture buildings where groups will be able to do activities with the animals and listen to experts talk about the animals and their livelihood at the fair. Another bonus: Free merchandise.
Yes, the fair is still about food and there will be more than 35 food vendors at this year’s version, including a few new ones: Grandma’s Cookies, serving fresh baked chocolate chip cookies; Coldstone Creamery, serving ice cream creations with toppings; and Adventure Bowls, serving organic superfoods that fill you up and help you live a healthy life. Also look for new menu items at The Depot Bar & Grill including walleye tacos, breaded port tenderloin sandwich and beignet with chocolate sauce. Plus, Wild West Soda returning under new ownership this year with your favorite old fashioned soda flavors.
As in previous years, employees of local businesses are invited to the fair for lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11. Gate admission to the fair during the lunch hour (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) is complimentary. Enter through Gate #3 (the South Gate) of the fairgrounds and be prepared to show your company ID badge or name tag.
And yes, the fair still is about entertainment too.
In the Entertainment Center, the Johnny Holm band has been a regional favorite for years and his group will start the free live music Wednesday evening. But also watch for a few new acts including Good for Gary, a Twin Cities cover band that specializes in current and past dance hits, focusing on the newest Top 40 songs;
Bad Girlfriends, performing a high energy mix of classic and current rock, country and pop with a few surprises, including a powerful performance of music by the Tran-Siberian Orchestra; Shane Martin, teetering on the edge of country and pop; and outlaw country band Bill Litzau & Open Highway.
The full line-up includes 16 bands between the Entertainment Center and The Patio.
Meanwhile in the grandstand, look for the traditional tractor pulls, motocross and demolition derby along with a new type of vehicle competition – UTVs racing side by side.
Other favorites include Goldstar Amusements in the Midway, pig racing, the exotic zoo, animal barns, bingo, amateur talent contest and more – something for everyone.
It all starts Wednesday.
Go to the Carver County Fair website and Facebook page for a full slate of activities and updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.