No matter what your job is, eventually you need to retire. For Eric Aune, pastor for All Saints Lutheran Church, that time has come. While a bittersweet time, Aune has quite the send off from the community being set up. As part of being a pastor, he’s receiving a specific blessing from a Minneapolis Area Synod bishop, who will be coming to All Saints this November.
“Having somebody here like Eric who has served so many years, of course it’s hard to let go,” said Pastor Matt Schroeder. “We are excited to see where the future is going to take us, but it’s still bittersweet.”
Aune has been a part of the All Saints community for 36 years, and is quite beloved, according to Schroeder. During his time, he’s participated for every holiday, blessing, and service he could. To honor his service, the Minneapolis Area Synod was contacted for the opportunity to do a Godspeed Blessing. This blessing is done when someone or multiple people leave,the service, whether that’s to move or retire. Essentially, the blessing wishes them happiness in their new place, wherever it may be.
The Synod responded, and is sending Bishop Ann Svennugsen to perform the blessing. As part of the celebration, All Saints will be providing free coffee and donuts for those that come to the service. A lunch will also be taking place afterwards, catered by Hillcrest.
As part of the blessing, Svennugsen will also provide the service for the day, so anyone who attends All Saints will have a special day ahead of them.
“It’ll be great to have her in worship,” said Schroeder.
While Svennugsen is coming out on Nov. 21, Pastor Aune’s final day isn’t until Christmas Eve. There are a couple reasons for this. One was the fact that it was assumed most of the congregation would like the chance to say goodbye in the upcoming months. The second is knowing that families are stressed with the holidays, and the church didn’t want to surprise families in December.
As for what Aune plans on doing now that he’s retired, he’s “already gone full grandpa,” according to Schroeder. Aune is planning to spend time with his family, starting with Christmas, of course. He is a local resident, so he’ll still be seen around town, and will likely reappear at All Saints occasionally, but not as a pastor.
With his departure, an interim pastor will be sent by the Synod for the time being. Since All Saints has two pastors, Schroeder and the interim will take over for now. The likely scenario is Schroeder becoming the head pastor and receiving an assistant, as has been pattern. However, the congregation will help determine the next course of action for All Saints’ future over the next few months.
“We’re all a little sad that Eric isn’t coming with us in the future, but there’s a lot to look forward to as well,” said Schroeder. “And it’s not like we’ll never see him again.”
The Godspeed Blessing will be taking place at All Saints Lutheran Church in NYA on Nov. 21 at 10:15 a.m. The blessing is open to all, however it has been requested that anyone wishing to attend lunch RSVP using the following link: www.allsaintsnya.org/_forms/view/36504. This so the church staff can be aware of how many plan to eat and how many places to prepare.
And if you can’t attend for whatever reason but still wish to say goodbye, there’s plenty of time before Christmas Eve.
