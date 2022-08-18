After working in air traffic control and retiring… After working as a gate agent training supervisor for Delta airlines and retiring… Then, after working at the AmericInn in Chanhassen and saying to heck with it…

Alice Bun now calls her own shots. She is the proud owner of Alli B’s Coffee Shop and Boutique, located in the strip mall along Highway 212 on the eastern edge of Norwood Young America. Bun joined the Chamber of Commerce and did the ceremonial ribbon cutting on July 20.

