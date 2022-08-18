After working in air traffic control and retiring… After working as a gate agent training supervisor for Delta airlines and retiring… Then, after working at the AmericInn in Chanhassen and saying to heck with it…
Alice Bun now calls her own shots. She is the proud owner of Alli B’s Coffee Shop and Boutique, located in the strip mall along Highway 212 on the eastern edge of Norwood Young America. Bun joined the Chamber of Commerce and did the ceremonial ribbon cutting on July 20.
Bun, before starting her own business, was working some long hours, especially for someone who was supposed to be retired. She said while she was working at Delta, she would get there at 5:30 in the morning, after driving to the airport from her home in Cologne, and then she wouldn’t get back until 8:00 at night. The hours just got to be too much. Plus, Bun has eight children. There wasn’t a lot of family time with such a demanding work schedule. Now, at Alli B’s, Bun works with two of her daughters: Natalie and Rayna.
Ironically, she prefers black coffee and admits the newer coffee drinks are a challenge. However, she, Natalie, and Rayna all love customer service, so everything works out in the end. In fact, Bun wasn’t necessarily looking to open a coffee shop but got inspired from two different areas.
First, she loves to bake. Bun sells candy over Christmas: old fashioned hard candy, caramel snickerdoodle, and old school fudge. She wants to sell more of these things in the coffee shop as she moves along. Right now, she can’t get her oven up and running because of supply chain issues, but hey, eventually… She wants to consistently offer high quality cinnamon rolls, caramel rolls, and homemade licorice, even though Natalie and Rayna can’t stand the smell of the licorice when it’s baking—oh, the joys of working with family.
Second, she loves the White Pine Market up in Two Harbors. When visiting her son who lives in Duluth, Bun went to the White Pine Market and loved it immediately. She says her son took her there knowing that she would think it was something special. And, she did. Over time, she chatted with their owners on several occasions to get ideas for starting a coffee shop of her own. She brews White Pine’s coffee beans and makes several of the Red Bull drinks White Pine serves.
And speaking of Red Bull drinks, Bun says they’re called abudhabi drinks, and Alli B’s serves cherry, peach, and watermelon. You can get them blended or on ice, and their younger customers love them.
They also sell breakfast sandwiches and burritos that are available all day.
Alli B’s has all the usual coffee shop customers: older folks getting coffee in the morning as they sit around and chat, business people ordering coffee as they look over spreadsheets, moms driving through in the mornings, and the younger crowd coming in to get hyped up. Things are going well, but Bun wants to improve the shop’s signage. She thinks that will help draw in some of the traffic on Highway 212. She says Alli B’s is the only coffee shop from Glencoe to Chaska that is right along the highway. Plus, once her oven gets up and running, she wants to start a website on which customers can order ahead and pick up their food and drinks via the drive-through.
The shop, in addition to selling coffee, Red Bull, and breakfast sandwiches, also sells handcrafted sweatshirts, wall hangings, and candles, not to mention locally grown plants. Bun says one of the allures Alli B’s has to offer is you can go there, buy a birthday present for someone, and grab a cup of coffee and a quick snack, all in one stop.
They’re open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. They’re closed on Sundays. If you’re out along Highway 212, or even if you’re not, stop on by and grab something good.
