This year, 2020, is a major election year and voters could cast ballots three times during the year: the presidential primary on March 3, the state primary on Aug. 11, and the general election on Nov. 3.
Again this year, Waconia residents can absentee vote at Waconia City Hall in advance of each election day.
For the presidential primary election, absentee voting begins already Jan. 17 and runs through March 2. Voting is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday (closed Jan. 20 and Feb. 17). City hall also be open for voting Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on March 2.
For the primary election, absentee voting is open 8: a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday (closed on July 4) starting June 26 and going through Aug. 10, with extra hours Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
For the general election, absentee voting is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday starting Sept. 18 and going through Nov. 2. City hall also will be open to voting on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
For more details on the 2020 elections, absentee voting, finding your polling place, and more, visit www.waconia.org/elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.