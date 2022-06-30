Michael Deering of rural Mayer speaks earnestly about taking an inventory of one’s life.
“If you want to know where you’re going, look back,” he says. “Slow it down and take an inventory of what life shows you every single day.”
Deering has been doing that for more than 25 years. His personal inventory consists of more than 9,000 print photographs he has taken every day since his 30th birthday – his “picture of the day.”
His photos document everything from the mundane to the milestones – his son’s birth, his father’s funeral, even his own open-heart surgery, although that was one of only three pictures of the day over the years that he didn’t shoot himself. Deering’s surgeon took the photo of his heart outside his chest cavity.
Deering calls his photo collection a “documentation of life, death, highs, lows, joys, woes and the human existence.”
He takes all his photos with a point and shoot film camera – a technology that approached obsolescence with digital devices, but oddly now is making a comeback, pushing up the price that Deering pays per roll of film.
Anyone can snap off a string of digital photos, Deering explains. His film print picture of the day is about creating rather than just snapping.
“Something has to speak to me,” he said.
Sometimes he waits for the shot, other times it just appears. Like one morning a few years ago.
Deering seldom takes Highway 5 to his public relations agency office in downtown Minneapolis, but he did that morning. Passing Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Deering spotted flashing lights and emergency vehicles. It turned out to be the day that Prince died and Deering captured a photo of the first bunch of flowers placed on a fence outside the famous artist’s recording studio.
As he looks back, Deering notes that early photos revolved around him. He estimates that he is in 70 percent of those. In fact, you might say that his are some of the first selfies.
“I can make a tripod out of most anything,” Deering says.
Now, he looks more outwardly – to his family now that he has children, but also beyond.
He happened to be in Jordan, Minn., on a day that 12 senior citizens were having coffee and made them his picture of the day. Another day he passed a farmer near Watertown tilling his field. Deering stopped, waited and captured a photo of farmer and tractor on the green horizon.
“Some people never know they were a part of my life,” he said
Although he is a PR guy, Deering says he is not one to pitch his own story.
His picture project started out unassumingly, but over the years a growing number of friends and acquaintances became aware of, or in his picture of the day. Eventually, it became the subject of a five-minute short documentary and the Minneapolis Star & Tribune carried a feature in its “Inspired” section last fall. And just over a week ago NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt aired the story.
“The producer of NBC Nightly came across the Strib piece and reached out way back in January, but they were on the verge of covering the Olympics, then Ukraine, etc. so it kept getting delayed,” Deering said.
The NBC film crew finally descended on his farm south of Mayer in May.
“A 10-hour shoot for a two-minute segment,” Deering marvels.
The TV segment shared a sampling of Deering’s photos and a look inside the fireproof safe where he keeps them – all 9,600 photos marked with the date each was shot. One might call it the ultimate scrapbook.
“Besides my family this is probably the most important thing it my life,” Deering said.
There are times he has come close to missing his picture of the day, and there are lots of nuances to keeping his project going, such as having film, camera and replacement battery, not to mention the challenge of sourcing film and developing prints.
Asked what’s his favorite picture of the day, Deering replies, “It’s the one I haven’t taken yet.”
