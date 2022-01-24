Ridgeview medical staff recently reunited with two old friends – volunteer Newell Hoback and pet therapy dog Heiki.
Man and dog have been active pet therapy volunteers at Ridgeview since early 2019. Pre-pandemic, they and other pet therapy volunteers regularly visited with patients and staff, bringing some joy through their presence and opportunities to pet the dogs in the hospital, according to Lisa Steinbauer, Ridgeview director of marketing and communications
“When the pandemic first started in March 2020, we needed to follow COVID restrictions and CDC/MDH guidance and suspend our volunteer program, including pet therapy visits in our facilities,” she said. “Since then, Newell and Heiki have been sending very creative weekly letters of encouragement, with various photos of Heiki and unique messages of support and thanks for Ridgeview which we shared with our colleagues.”
The letters have been coming now for 95 weeks in a row.
“During the holidays, Dec. 22 and 29, we were able to welcome Newell and Heiki to the Waconia campus to visit with staff,” Steinbauer said. “They not only brought smiles and joy, but tears of thanks from our colleagues.”
Hoback, from Mayer, and his beloved golden retriever Heiki are well suited for the pet therapy role, and the handler/owner says his canine companion has an uncanny sense for how to behave around various groups of people. A little more playful and rambunctious around hospital staff, reserved and gentle around geriatric and cardiac patients.
Also, always wanting to please, he said, and very tolerant of the garb and situations the owner puts her in for their weekly letters. Those included holiday settings like being draped in lights to decorate the Christmas tree and even outfitted in a mask and gown to stress the importance of personal protective equipment.
Heiki, now age 8, has been training for the role since she was eight weeks old. She had initial training at Paws Inn in New Germany and canine “good citizen” training through the American Kennel Club.
The name Heiki comes out of Hoback’s German ancestry, a kind of female derivation of Henry, he says.
Hoback calls Heiki the star of the show during hospital visits – “I’m just along to hold the leash,” he says -- but he clearly relishes his volunteer role. Hoback has previously been a volunteer helping with dog training evaluations, and might extend his volunteer visits to senior living facilities and school classrooms after he retires from his full-time job.
Hoback and Heidi have already visited a few classrooms, including Mayer Lutheran and in Roseville where his daughter is connected, and he noted how calm a student diagnosed with ADHD was around Heiki.
In fact, pet therapy has been shown to provide benefits for all types of individuals, according to therapists and advocates. Pets, especially dogs and cats, can reduce stress, anxiety and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise, and even improve cardiovascular health.
Ridgeview’s pet therapy program was established in 2011 through M.A. Mortenson Company to memorialize Ann Mortenson, a valued employee and loyal volunteer who was a driving force in the development, according to Steinbauer.
That program offers patients the opportunity to heal through companion animals and care delivery options that “create a more personal touch at a time that health care has introduced so much technology.”
With the Omicron virus variant raging and community case numbers rising, Ridgeveiw’s four pet therapy teams aren’t expected back in the halls of the hospital anytime soon, but Ridgeview is occasionally bringing them in to visit with staff. Hoback and Heiki already have visits slated at Ridgeview’s Arlington and Le Sueur campuses in the new year.
