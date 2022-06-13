There’s a first time for everything. Watertown-Mayer High School typically has one or two valedictorians, sometimes three, but seven? Nope, never been done until now.
Jadyn Aldrich, Hans Anderson, Megan Barnhart, Anja Gilbert, Maris Heun, Alexis Pogreba, and Madelyn Tax all made Watertown-Mayer history by being the first group of seven valedictorians.
According to school principal, Bob Hennen, “they are reflective of a very driven class.” They also had great support systems from parents/guardians, teachers, and peers.
And in case you were wondering, they took the hardest classes possible. In fact, they all took college courses while still in high school. Yes, this is the year 2022 – high school students taking college courses is commonplace, but having seven students with a 4.0 grade-point average in a graduating class of 110 people is not. Furthermore, Hennen adds, “All of them were in many activities and did a great job of balancing their busy school schedules.”
Experiences in CIS courses – “college in the schools” courses – were some of the more memorable ones for several of the valedictorians.
Anja Gilbert notes a memory from CIS Physiology. She says, “We were taking a coop quiz... and my group was debating over the answer to one of the questions – we were definitely the rowdiest group, arguing over who was right very loudly. After five minutes of deliberating, I raised my hand. Ertl came over, and I said, ‘Question of the day,’ and then asked the test question. She gave us the answer and then realized we hadn’t finished the quiz yet. We all started laughing and after that point Ertl would not answer anymore of my questions of the day.”
So yeah, they have had some laughs along the way. It’s not business all the time. Alexis Pogreba adds, “on the last test of the year, in physiology, everyone was singing ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes’ to try to answer the question – name as many 3 letter anatomical words as possible.”
There have been some late nights, though.
Maris Heun remembers an instance from CIS Speech. She says, “junior year, my friends and I were working on a partner speech for CIS Speech. It was supposed to be 8-10 minutes long and memorized. We started working on the group dynamic and memorization at 8pm the night before. One member didn’t show up until 10pm, so we ended up memorizing our 10 minute speech at 1am the day of.”
A few corners were cut, and a few funny mistakes were made.
Madelyn Tax says, “I used watching Hamilton on Disney+ as my ‘studying’ for an American history test!”
Hans Anderson says, “one funny story I have from my high school experience was at the National Honors Society Tackle Cancer Carnival. As the Vice-President of Watertown-Mayer’s NHS, I volunteered to create posters to place throughout the carnival. A day before the event, I was asked to make two posters to thank our sponsors. The night before, I was finishing up some homework when I remembered I had to construct these two posters. I tend to put an excessive and unnecessary amount of effort in anything school related, so I stayed up late to finish these posters, which were both approved the next day. During the carnival, I had a few fellow students comment on the fact that I misspelled sponsor! As a perfectionist, I was extremely embarrassed when I looked and read ‘Thank You Sponsers.’ This story has now become a funny memory I will never forget and also taught me the importance of accepting your mistakes and moving forward.
Sometimes they needed some quick thinking.
Jadyn Aldrich says, “junior year, I was taking a multiple choice test in CIS Psychology with a question along the lines of ‘Which hormone is released in the body’s response to pain?’ I had narrowed it down to dopamine or endorphins, but being flustered by the test, I could not for the life of me remember which one it was. I was about to flip a coin when suddenly, a scene from the feature film Spies in Disguise played through my head, specifically the part where one character says to another, ‘Right now your body is flooding with endorphins to prepare you for the tremendous amount of pain you are about to experience.’ And just like that, I had my answer and got the question right.”
Sometimes they just needed the freedom to be themselves.
Megan Barnhart says, “the best projects to work on were those where we got complete creative freedom – within school appropriateness of course – to put into videos to make for class. In 7th grade, Mr. Chalmers had two assignments for us where we made advertisements for a product we came up with. Those were the best ads, and my group’s involved a bucket of water that Rylan Maas dumped on Natalie Ernhart.”
Not all learning needs an anxiety-inducing test, but when it does, even the best of the best can lose their cool. All seven valedictorians report that after struggling with some excruciating tests, they lost their confidence. Thanks to family, friends, and teachers, they were able to regain it. Usually, taking a step back, relaxing, and re-focusing needed to be done, but they all managed.
A few deep breaths… A few times saying, “I think I can, I think I can…”
Perhaps they’re wise beyond their years. Perhaps they could teach adults a thing or two about a thing or two.
