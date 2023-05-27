Waconia Girl Scout Troop 17174 has announced that members have earned their Silver Awards.

The seven girls are: Zoe Cordes, Mary Damberger, Hailey (Ace) Gubrud, Claire Juneau, Mya Sannes, Annie Stroschein, and Abigail Vondracek. They are currently in 9th grade and completed two simultaneous projects last summer as they concluded their time as Girl Scout Cadettes.

Load comments