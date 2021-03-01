Puzzles are good for your brain and are popular with seniors. And in this puzzling pandemic year, local 4-Hers found a way to reach out to seniors with their own home-made puzzles.
In past years, the Pleasant Valley 4-H club has held a “senior gala” at Westview Acres in Waconia as a fun social activity for the residents. But with COVID-19 visitor restrictions in place the club has not able to host that event, so this year club members teamed with Mayer-Riverside 4-Hers to do Valentine greetings instead.
Local 4-Hers created 140 puzzles with pictures and messages, and shared them with residents of Westview Acres for Valentine’s Day. They also created a Valentine’s greeting video that was shown at the Waconia senior living facility.
Seniors said they were grateful for the gift of love.
