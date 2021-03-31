The city of Waconia has been seeking a replacement for Susan Arntz who resigned in the fall of 2020 to take a position as city manager for the city of Mankato. Now, three finalists have been selected from a field of 65 applicants.
They finalists are:
Mike Darrow: Previously, the city administrator for New Richmond, Wisc., a community of 9,800, Darrow has served and advised in local government for 14 years, including in the city of Gilbert, Minn., and as project manager for Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH). Darrow has a Bachelor of Arts degree in urban studies from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts in urban design from Minnesota State University.
Shane Fineran: Currently the city administrator for Watertown, Minn., a community of 4,500, since 2014, Fineran has served in local government for 16 years, including positions with city of Waconia and with Scott County. Fineran has Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Public Administration degree from Hamline University.
Jasper Kruggel: Currently the city administrator for Le Sueur, Minn., since 2017, Kruggel has eight years serving local governments, including positions as Public Services director for Le Sueur, and streets and parks manager and project manager for the city of Northfield, Minn. Kruggel has a Bachelor of Science degree in environment and natural resources from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Public Administration from Walden University.
The city has been assisted in the recruitment by GovHR USA, an executive recruitment and management consulting firm, that specializes in local government.
Finalists will be interviewed by the Waconia mayor and city council on Wednesday, April 21, and a selection decision is expected soon after, with a contract likely approved at the May 3 city council meeting.
