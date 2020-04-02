One person is dead following a crash Thursday morning in Laketown Township.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, at the junction of Co. Rd. 10 and 102nd St.
The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
