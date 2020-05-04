One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a mobile home in Watertown on Friday, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a single-car crash in the 0 block of Terrace Drive West in Watertown just before 9 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2014 Ford Focus – driven by 38-year-old Jacquelyn Sue Gallipo – had crashed into a residence on Terrace Drive. Gallipo was killed in the crash, but the residents of the mobile home – who were in the residence at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office – were uninjured.

The sheriff’s office reports that a witness to the accident reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Load comments