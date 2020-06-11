It’s no surprise the news of riots and protests has everyone worried, even when they don’t live in the Metro. While there are plenty of worries, a few around Carver County working to make things a little easier on the folks in the Cities trying to keep things manageable. A few Cologne residents, for example, have been hard at work to get donations together for the National Guard, police, and fire fighters of Minneapolis.
“With everything going, my girlfriend and I were feeling helpless,” said Brandon Fritz, one of the organizers for the Emergency Responder Relief. “She came across a Facebook post of the captain of one of the Minneapolis fire departments, asking for water and supplies. It just went from there.”
The original plan was to do a small donation. However, that quickly changed once the donations went live. The friends and family of Fritz and his girlfriend, Angie Wright, came together to spread the message even more. In total at time of interview, Fritz and Wright amassed over $1500. Fritz aunt, Cheryl Fritz and her fiancé Brent Johnson also gathered around $2200.
The plan going forward is to give the donations a few more days to continue, during which time the Fritzes and their significant others will be putting those donations to use.
“We went to Costco twice already and filled up two carts with supplies,” he said. “My aunt went to Sam’s Club and did the same.”
The supplies included water, drinks high in electrolytes, and other supplies to help the fire fighters and National Guard working to contain the riots and ensure that peaceful protests stay that way. The first station they donated to was Station 21 along Hiawatha Ave in Minneapolis.
“We were there to give the donations to the department to get delivered, and the guard ended up showing up, so we were able to give it to them in person,” said Fritz. “It was amazing how many ‘thank yous’ we got.”
According to Johnson, the donations “fed and nourished approximately 160 Guardsmen, 40 medics, 15 policemen and 15 firefighters.” And that was just the donation to Station 21.
The Fritzes and their family are grateful for their friends giving the donations and spreading the word about the relief fund. They intend to continue to bring donations to those working hard in the Cities. For those interested in donating, visit Fritz’s Facebook page to make a donation to the relief fund.
“A lot of them out there are facing scrutiny, and they shouldn’t take the blame for a few bad ones,” said Fritz. “We’re saying that we still appreciate their work this way.”
