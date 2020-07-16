It’s time to get out and smell the flowers… literally, because Cologne Glad Days are confirmed to be happening this year. The 19th Glad Day have been scheduled for July 23-25, and while it won’t be quite the same as usual, there are still going to be some fun and safe events for Cologne residents to get out and enjoy.
“Once we started to see restrictions lift to that 250 we knew we could do these things safely,” said Betsy Pysick, President of the Glad Days Committee. “We had to look at what environments we could control and what we could do safely.”
There are three days of fun planned, all with activities chosen with the idea of public health and safety in mind. On July 23, there will be a Garden Party in Fritz Field from 7pm-10pm. The Party will include the Flower Judging for the Gladiolas and Flower Arranging Contest with the results being posted at 8pm. Becky Rea Dalton will be providing the music for the whole event, and there will be canned beer available for sale, since restrictions apply to kegs but not individual cans. For this day, all that asked is to bring a lawn chair if you want to sit.
For the 24, families can enjoy a Family Picnic and Trivia night starting at 6pm, once again in Fritz Field. Trivia will go from 6pm-8pm, and once that’s over, families will be able to watch The Sandlot, which is very appropriate in a baseball field. Families can bring their dinner, chairs, and blankets to sit in the field. There will be some concessions and beverages available.
Finally, the 25 will see the Tractor and Graduation Cruise, which will be going through Cologne. There are no rules for the tractors. So long as it’s a tractor and everyone’s having fun, any tractor can join in. The cruise will be starting at noon, and 2020 graduates are invited to join in. If a grad wants to get in on the fun, but doesn’t have a tractor, they can ride in the cruise in their car or truck. Line up starts at 11pm at Henry Ave and the cruise will last about two hours and will end at Mitchell Hall with music from Six Outlaw Trumpeters.
Throughout all the events, The Lions Park will have pork burgers and beverages, with the Beverage Bar also being open with beer, pop, seltzer, and water. Employees of both of these will be wearing masks and gloves while working. Those who will handle the cash will be assigned to be the only ones to handle it. Waconia Brewing will be serving flights for $5 at a specific tasting table. For more food options, there are plans to bring in food trucks, though the committee is working on confirmation.
“Food trucks have contacted us, just nobody hasn’t really confirmed yet,” said Pysick. “Elephant Coffee will be there on Saturday morning, and we’re planning to spread them out a little bit.”
While workers at the trucks, bar, and concessions will be wearing masks and gloves, it’s not a requirement for guests. Guests will be asked to social distance, with events even having markers in the field as indicators.
“We’re trying to remind people that when social distanced, 250 people are more than you think,” said Pysick.
Large groups may be asked to spread out a bit as per regulations as well. Health checks will also be given for those coming into the park. Those who aren’t feeling well are asked to stay home as a precaution.
Otherwise, the plan is to have three days of fun and safety, and it’s thanks in part to the sponsors and committee for making it happen.
“We’re really thankful for our sponsors this year,” said Pysick. “And the committee worked so hard to see what we could do. This wouldn’t have happened without them.”
Those who cannot make it this year, due to illness or just taking extra precautions, not to worry. Next year, 2021, will be a big year with a parade and much more going on.
For any updates until Glad Days, keep an on Glad Day’s Facebook page or visit colognegladdays.com to see what’s coming next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.