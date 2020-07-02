by AL LOHMAN
Like other communities, the city of Cologne is starting to reopen with the easing of state restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cologne City Hall doors are open again for public walk-ins with limited hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Signs outside the entrance encourage the public to limit walk-ins by using the drop boxes available and conducting business via email and phone when at all possible. Signage also indicates that city staff may be working remotely, and all contact information is provided. The public works facility is closed to the public.
The Cologne Fitness Center reopened June 22 with maximum capacity limited to four people. Under current state guidance, there are no plans to open the Cologne Splashpad at this time.
Fitness center members are encouraged to register online for workout times.
Users of the fitness center must maintain six-foot social distance and must sanitize equipment after use. City staff also will spray all surfaces with sanitizer once a day, according to its COVID-19 procedures, and the city’s cleaning company will clean and sanitize the Fitness Center weekly.
Protective face masks are recommended. During this time, water fountains will not be available and users are asked to limit locker room use and not use facility showers.
The fitness center will be monitored via badge scans and video, and violation of rules could lead to suspension of privileges. Members are directed to the following contact information to communicate any concerns: email info@colognemn.com or call the city offices a 952-466-2064.
Unfortunately for users of the fitness center, a weekend fire reshuttered the facility.
Meanwhile, city of Cologne’s indoor public space is available for event rental and will follow Minnesota Department of Health’s 25 percent guidelines on capacity limits. The maximum capacity for rental of the gym is currently limited to 100 people and maximum capacity for rental of the community room is 17 people.
Rental of community center space includes guidelines for social distancing, mask use and cleaning.
Cologne Fire and Rescue Station (formerly Louis Hall) will not be available for rent at this time to protect the safety of Cologne fire fighters and first responders.
Meanwhile, Cologne’s annual community festival Glad Days is still planned for July 23-25; however, it likely will go on in an abbreviated format, according to organizers. More details will follow as plans are finalized.
More information about Cologne’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness plans is available on the city website: www.colognemn.com.
