With most people staying at home because of the coronavirus, Promise Church has decided to take its annual Easter egg hunt to the community. Promise Church hosts an Easter egg hunt each year for elementary age children as part of its Easter service.
With people not able to come to the annual Easter egg hunt, the church will drop off 1,500 specially assembled Easter eggs to homes in Waconia. The Easter eggs will be delivered late Saturday afternoon and early evening on the front steps of homes.
The Easter Eggs were assembled with sealed non-allergen (no chocolate or nuts) candy. Promise took great care in choosing the type of candy and assembling the eggs, so as to not expose people to the coronavirus.
“We realize that not only did we have to cancel our Easter Egg Hunt, but all the regularly scheduled Easter Egg hunts hosted by other groups were cancelled this year. We wanted to bless our community in some small way by bringing Easter to them,” said Mark Sullivan, lead pastor of Promise Church.
You can see how the eggs were assembled here and by visiting promisecommunitychurch.com/easter-eggs.
