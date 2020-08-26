Schools are preparing to reopen for fall around the state, with Carver County schools hard at work to put together their plans. Central School staff are included in these hard workers, as they’ve been hashing out their Back to School plan since summer started. With Central welcoming students back on September 8, they are set in their plan, with backups for any new situations.
“At the end of June, we were told to prepare for three options: Face-to-face, hybrid, and distance learning,” said Timothy Schochenmaier, superintendent for Central School District. “We’ve looked at multiple options, and the hybrid option was the hard one, so we spent a lot of time working on what that would look like.”
Starting back in mid-July, Central staff put together what they call the Central Fall Planning Team. This team is composed of a few dozen staff members as well as parents in the community that looked at the three options given by the Department of Education. While face-to-face and distance learning plans were straightforward, the tricky one was the hybrid plan since it had several ways it could pan out.
After preparing a few different possible plans before the official announcement at the end of July, Carver County decided on hybrid learning plans for their school districts. Districts could be more strict, such as going full distance learning, if they so chose, but hybrid was the new standard. With that in mind, the Fall Planning Team got to work with Carver County Health and Human Services to nail down the details of their fall semester.
“We could have gone more restrictive if we weren’t comfortable with hybrid learning,” said Schochenmaier. “However, to be less restrictive, the Commissioner of Ed and the Commissioner of Health are required to sign off on that, and I have yet to know about a school district that has been approved for that.”
One of the challenges of the hybrid learning system was capacity limits on buses. Originally, the limit was 13 students per bus, which presented more than one issue. The obvious solution was to have parents transport their children to the school. Thankfully, to help mitigate this, the limit was raised to about 40 students per bus, which was a much more reasonable ask considering the distance many Central buses cover.
With just under 80 percent of parents responding that yes, they would be able to supplement transportation in a survey of 522 families, one of the bigger challenges was solved. Other challenges included preparing students for possible distance learning if they needed to. After all, one of the requirements in the plan covers if a student contracts COVID-19, which is they would stay home for two weeks.
To plan for this, future plans were bumped up a year. Part of the operating levy and capitol bond levy for Central last year was to purchase one-to-one Chromebooks for students, with Elementary School students possible getting theirs in 2021. In response to COVID-19, that plan was moved up a year, so all students in Central now have Chromebooks to use.
It’s not just the students that have seen a tech upgrade, either. Internet bandwidth has been increased in Central Schools, which was always part of the plan but has now just been pushed forward. The increase will not only allow more devices, but also allow teachers to have an easier time when they are preparing and teaching classes, online or otherwise.
Even though the expenses were bumped up a year ahead, they will not negatively affect the budget.
“I’m spreading the cost over two years instead of one,” said Schochenmaier. “Had we not had the support from our communities last year, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
With the needs of the students, teachers, parents, and staff sorted out, the final hybrid plan was released to families. All elementary school students will be on campus every day, since Central has the smallest class sizes for a public school in the area. With parents providing transportation, this is very viable.
Middle and high school students will have the more hybrid style schedule, with half the student body coming in every other day, alternating Fridays. While they are in school, it will be a normal class day, including band, choir, and physical education. On campus, they will log in on their Chromebooks to attend class.
All students will be required to wear masks per the state mandate, with the exception of phy ed and recess. There will be masks provided if a child forgets, with the school having a current stockpile of about 7000 masks, according to Schochenmaier. If a child displays any symptoms or is around someone who was diagnosed, they cannot come to school and will distance learn if required. If a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19, Central plans on notifying parents about the situation so they are aware as well.
As for fall sports and activities, those are less clear. Soccer and Cross Country are set up to go, since those are easier to social distance, though as of yet guidelines haven’t been released for events. However, most other activities left up to the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) are still being decided on, and updates regarding them will continue to come in the following months.
Finally, if the worst happens and school is shut down once again, the staff have prepared a backup plan just in case for distance learning.
“We’re more prepared today than we were in spring,” said Schochenmaier. “Obviously, we’re hoping for the opposite, but we’d be ready.”
Otherwise, Central is ready to go, and excited to see their students once again. For a more detailed look at Central’s plan, visit https://www.raiders.central.k12.mn.us/ to read the full plan.
