As of May 22, the school year for 2019-2020 is over. Students have until May 29 to sort out last bits of work or struggles they’ve been having with distance learning, but the year is officially done. For schools around the state, this means graduation is on the brain. For Central School seniors, graduation is happening on May 29 as it was originally scheduled. However, there are of course some changes to the plan with COVID-19.
“We’ve stuck to the original date, though obviously it’s not the normal space,” said Tom Erickson, principal of Central High School. “We worked with the parents via a survey to figure out a location.”
There were five options listed on the survey, and two of them were clearly preferred according to Erickson. The survey showed that the top pick was a graduation ceremony in the football field. However, this was unable to happen due to restrictions given by the Minnesota Department of Education and Department of Health. So, the second ceremony location was chosen instead: the high school parking lot.
The parking lot ceremony will still have some important specifications. For one, the students and immediate family will be in their car throughout the ceremony, in alphabetical order. In order to get their diploma, the student’s name will be called. They will then walk up and grab their diploma that’s laid out on a table, ready and waiting. They will quickly have their picture taken and will then return to their car.
While only immediate family is invited, that doesn’t mean family has to be left out completely.
“We’ve scheduled radio time with KGLB to broadcast the ceremony, so families can listen from home,” said Erickson.
Because of their air time, the ceremony was moved from 7pm to 6pm, since KGLB already has 7pm slotted. As such, the ceremony is planned to only take an hour, with 65 students graduating. While there won’t be any choir and band performances, speeches from students and staff will still be part of the ceremony.
To bring the community into the fun, students will then go on parade around Norwood Young America.
“We really wanted to go through Hamburg and Cologne as well,” said Erickson. “But unfortunately, local authorities stated that would be too challenging to keep safe and organized.”
As such, members of those communities are invited to come out and watch the parade through NYA.
While this wasn’t the ideal, for Erickson this was the best it could be given the circumstances.
“I think everyone wishes it could be better,” he said. “But the students can be together one last time, in a way.”
Students themselves have had an interesting year, no matter their year.
“Coming into this year I never would have thought anything out of the normal would happen, was just gonna be another year,” said Hannah Stieve, a senior. “Our class of 2020 will not be able to say that we took pictures on the last day of school, had a traditional graduation ceremony, got to hug our friends as we all move onto our next chapter of our lives, but we are able to say we are unique because of it.”
Stieve herself worked on yearbook, which was difficult to say the least. According to Stieve, the yearbook had to be completed before Spring Break, which as some remember, was around the time digital learning started for schools. As such, the three editors had to finish the yearbook in a single night, staying up all night to get it done.
“Although it was a stressful situation I still feel that it was one of the most fun things we had done,” she said. “Overall, my senior year is quite a memorable one, even if it was not the way we all planned.”
Going into next year, there are still plenty of uncertainties. Until further guidance is given by the Department of Education and Health, fall of 2020 is an unknown. For returning students, though, they did their best to make the most of a strange situation.
“It was going to be a very special year because it would be my first year of playing high school sports and last time playing these sports in my ninth grade year,” said Josephine Beneke, a freshman. “I am trying to make the most of things by running miles and lifting weights at home, but it is not the same without my friends.”
Until then, though, it’s best to celebrate the accomplishments of these students. Erickson stated that there will be plenty of photos being taken, so families further in the rear of the lot won’t be left out. Instead of throwing hats, he’s rented a drone to take overhead photos of students once the ceremony is over. Photos will be shared with families once they are organized.
For everyone coming out to graduation, the parking lot is on Morse Street, right in front of the main entrance to the high school. Cars will have to be socially distanced, about a space apart. Spaces will be marked. Pomp and Circumstance will be playing on the radio at 5:45pm on KGLB, and continue to play throughout the ceremony which starts right away at 6pm.
