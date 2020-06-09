The 109th Carver County Fair will be postponed until 2021.
That decision was announced Friday by the Carver County Fair Board.
With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation and restrictions as communicated by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control on social distancing, masks, required sanitization along with the unknowns and timing yet to be communicated for mass gatherings, the fair board made the decision to cancel the county fair which was scheduled to be held Aug. 12-16.
That follows earlier announcements from the Minnesota State Fair and many other county fairs to keep their gates closed in 2020.
“It is with heavy hearts that we made this decision, however, our goal is never to diminish the Fair experience or compromise the health and safety of anyone, for any reason, ever,” reads a Fair Board message on the fair website. “The Carver County Fair is all about bringing the community together in a welcoming, safe, educational, and enjoyable environment to create the experience you know and love. The current protocols put in place to protect people from COVID-19 are simply unrealistic for our organization to achieve. Additionally, it would be exceedingly difficult to conduct the Fair to the high standards that the board sets for itself each year given the unknown changes to the COVID-19 guidelines we may see over the summer.”
All other non-fair events on the fairgrounds through the end of August also have been cancelled at this time. The Fair Board will continue to support the 4H program in 2020 as it manages exhibits and conducts judging virtually.
“We realize the impact of the Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual event for our attendees, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, amusement operators, sponsors and volunteers as many rely on the community, income and exposure that the Carver County Fair brings to them. We understand these impacts as we are feeling these same losses,” the Fair Board stated. “We love our Fair and look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather safely and continue to celebrate all that is great about Carver County!
Next year’s Carver County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 11–15, 2021.
Fair questions can be addressed to gm@carvercountyfair.com or 952-442-2333.
