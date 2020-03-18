Carver County has a second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to county officials.
On Wednesday evening, the county confirmed a second case of COVID-19 – a patient in their 20s. The case is believed to be related to European travel, according to the county.
The case is considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control confirm the infection, but state health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
State and county health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into contact with the patient. Once notified, those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to county officials. During that time, they will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
This brings Minnesota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 77.
