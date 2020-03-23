It’s not quite food truck weather, but on a cold, blustery Friday the Waconia School District’s Cafe #110 van turned into food truck was handing out school lunches at three locations as classrooms remained closed at the order of Gov. Tim Walz due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school shutdown orders started last Monday, and by Wednesday the district’s lunch program Cafe #110 had a plan in place to fill the void for students who regularly are offered a nutritious lunch at school.
During this time when students are not able to access their school buildings, Cafe #110 is offering free meals to all children 18 and under. Adults meals are available for $6.
Meals are available Monday through Friday and can be picked up at these times and locations:
• St. Bonifacius
10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
8801 Wildwood Avenue
• Bayview Elementary School - north parking lot
11 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
24 South Walnut Street, Waconia
• Community Ed - parking lot
11:30 a.m. - noon .
512 Industrial Boulevard, Waconia
Look for Cafe #110’s red van, says Barb Schank, the district’s director of nutritional services.
The daily meal package will have breakfast and lunch items, and children do not need to be enrolled in Waconia Public Schools to get a meal.
School lunch staff served 67 meals the first day of the program and 175 the second day, with numbers expected to grow.
“In order for us to know how many meals to prepare, we will be asking people to fill out a form daily to let us know how many meals they need and where they will pick them up,” Schank said. “We are not asking for names or collecting any personal information, we just need numbers.”
Go to the district’s website www.isd110.org to make a meal request.
The district requests that meal requests be submitted at least two hours before pickup time and that adult meals be paid for in cash in the exact amount.
