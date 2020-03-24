There are a number of drive-up eating locations in Waconia in the form of traditional fast-food places like McDonald’s, Culver’s, Subway and others. Now there are more.
Many sit-down restaurants and gathering spots closed due to COVID-19 shutdown orders are offering takeout/curbside menu offerings and libations.
The Waconia Chamber of Commerce has highlighted these member locations on its website www.desitnationwaconia.org on a page titled: Keeping Waconia strong together.” The Chamber also has provided a platform for sharing specials, menus and updates on a new Facebook page called Waconia Take-Out and Delivery.
“Now more than ever we want our community to support local businesses that are offering delivery, carry-out and drive-through services,” said Kellie Sites, Waconia Chamber of Commerce president. (See her column on COVID-19 business impacts in this week’s Waconia Patriot)
In other food-related news, Lola’s Lakehouse announced last week that as it switches to to-go only service, it is offering free kids lunch pickup available for families in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
And while many dine-in restaurants are forced to lay off employees due to closures, Domino’s announced Monday that its franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 600 new team members across more than 100 stores throughout the Twin Cities area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
Meanwhile, as supermarkets and grocery stores try to keep their shelves stocked in the face of a COVID-19 buying spree, local grocer Mackenthun’s Fine Foods has offered several announcements to local shoppers. One, that it is temporarily limiting store hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to ensure the well-being of staff, the replenishment of products and allow for deeper cleaning of the store. The local grocer also is reserving 7-8 a.m., the first hour of store operations each day, for elderly shoppers and other individuals at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. And in an effort to limit customer and employee contact, Mackenthun’s is no longer bagging groceries unless requested.
Mackenthun’s also is requesting that shoppers help stop the spread of Coronavirus by limiting their shopping trips to one person to minimize contact and allow more space to safely restock the shelves.
