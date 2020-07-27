Road and other infrastructure work continue this month at a few locations in western Carver County. Here’s a brief update.
In Norwood Young America, Hwy 212 reopens and Reform Street closes July 20 and will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Hwys. 5 and 25 west of Norwood Young America and Tacoma Ave. through Aug. 1.
Beginning, July 20, Reform St./Co. Rd. 33 south of Hwy 212 will close between Hwy 212 and Wilson St. W until 8 a.m. Sat, Aug 1. Access to businesses will be maintained.
Beginning 8 p.m. Sat, July 18, Faxon Rd. will reopen between Hwy 212 and just north of Wilson St. E.
To view other closures in the project area, please visit the Hwy 212 in Norwood Young America project website.
Waconia
In Waconia, work involves street, sidewalk and trail reconstruction, and sanitary sewer and watermain replacement generally on the west end of the downtown along portions of Main, Walnut, Cherry and Third streets. Also, a package of miscellaneous work in other parts of the community.
Street work is progressing on Third, Cherry and the south block of Walnut Street, and utility and road work has now moved on to west Main, a portion of which is closed to traffic.
Meanwhile, on the west end of town, a mill and overlay project has begun on Oak Avenue from Highway 5 to Waconia Parkway South. Trail paving along Oak and Community Drive also are scheduled for this week weather permitting.
Drainage improvements in Sugarbush Park are slated to begin later this month.
Project details and weekly project updates are available on the city’s website: www.waconia.org.
Cologne
Work continues in Cologne on what is the largest project in Cologne’s history – a nearly $6 million package of downtown street and utility improvements that involves replacing much of the aging infrastructure in downtown Cologne to provide better roads, a more reliable, closed-loop water system, and additional stormwater conveyance and treatment.
The work is being done in two stages: Phase one, generally south of the railroad tracks from Louis Street and phase two to the north.
Storm sewer work in phase one was slated to be completed last week, with road grading expected to begin this week. Curb and gutter are scheduled to be poured the week of July 27. In phase 2, watermain and storm sewer will be constructed this week and may continue into the week of July 27. A watermain connection also is being made at the intersection of Highway 284 and Mill Street.
Meanwhile, private utility companies (electric, gas, and communications) continue to work on their portions of the project.
Project details and weekly project updates are available on the city’s website: www.colognem.com.
